East Aleppo Report: Syrian Army regains control of large swathes amid ISIS collapse

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3: 40 P.M.) – The Syrian government forces have so far expelled the self-proclaimed Islamic State from 23 villages as the military campaign continues in east Aleppo countryside, the Syrian Ministry of Defense stated. According the statement issued earlier today by the Syrian MoD, the military operation – which began more than a month ago – has killed and injured more than 2000 jihadists and destroyed 115 technical vehicles, 7 tanks, 6 BMPs, 4 artilleries, 1 operation room, 14 command centers and 5 VBIEDs. The statement also listed the names of 11 field commanders who were killed in the process, most of them are non-Syrians.

The Syrian troops shifted attention to east Aleppo after concluding a wide-scale counterattack in northern Hama where all the rebels’ gains have been successfully reversed.

SYRIAN MILITARY LIBERATES RASM AYN AHMAR, PREPARES TO STORM MASKANAH

On Sunday, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) Tiger Forces liberated the village of Ras al-Ain al-Ahmar and the sugar factory north of the strategic town of Maskana in the province of Aleppo. On Saturday, the SAA captured the Maskana railway station west of the city after violent clashes with ISIS.

ISIS militants destroyed a tank of the SAA with an ATGM in the village of Karama.

The terrorist group also claimed the destruction of a vehicle of the SAA with a mine southeast of Deir Hafer.

Warplanes of the Russian and Syrian air forces targeted ISIS units and their vehicles inside the town of Maskana, and in the villages of Al-Taybeh and Al-Hamidiya.

It is expected that ISIS will withdraw from the entire area east of Maskana if the SAA could continue its advance west and south of Maskana.

However, if ISIS terrorists decide to defend the town, the SAA may just outflank it and continue advancing towards the province of Raqqah via the N4 highway.

By capturing Ras al-Ain al-Ahmar, the SAA forces deployed in 1-2 km from Maskana town from the northern and western direction. According to unconfirmed reports, the SAA is preparing to launch an attack from Athria towards other areas of the eastern Aleppo countryside soon.

