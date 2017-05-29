In Latest Provocation, Zionist Cabinet Holds Meeting in Tunnels beneath Aqsa Mosque

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Zionist cabinet on Sunday held a meeting in tunnels beneath the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque, sparking Palestinian anger.

The occupation cabinet met Sunday in tunnels near the holy site for a special session marking the 50th anniversary of the Zionist entity’s capture of east Al-Quds (Jerusalem) in the 1967 war.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site for Muslims after Masjid al-Haram in Mecca and Masjid al-Nabawi in Medina.

In a war in 1967, Israel captured the West Bank and East Al-Quds, where the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is located. Since then, Tel Aviv has continued to expand its illegal settlements and other projects in the area.

Senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat called the meeting a provocation.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the latest provocation by Israel, holding its weekly [cabinet meeting] in the tunnels beneath Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound in occupied East Al-Quds.”

By deciding “to mark 50 years of occupation, and the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan” in the tunnels, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “sending a clear message to the Palestinian people that the systematic violations of their inalienable rights are going to continue,” the Palestinian official said on Sunday.

“Today’s meeting in occupied East Jerusalem is an attempt by Israel to normalize occupation, oppression and colonization over the land and people of Palestine,” Erakatt stressed.

