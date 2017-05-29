US-led Coalition Drops Leaflets Warning Syrian Army Not to Approach Al-Tanf Town

The US-led coalition warplanes dropped warning leaflets on the Al-Tanf road after Syrian Arab Army (SAA) advanced to the Shehmi area, 55 km from Al-Tanf town. The leaflets warned the SAA from continuing its advance and asked it to withdraw to the Zaza Triangle. They also included sectarian expressions, according to local sources.
According to the Syrian TV, the SAA managed to advance in the vicinity of the Scientific Research area in the eastern desert in the Suweida countryside. The SAA also repelled an attack of the US-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) in the same area.
The US-led forces used Switchblade suicide drones again, and also targeted the SAA positions with Grad rockets south of Zaza.
Switchblade suicide drones:
Grad rockets shelling:
It became clear that the presence of the FSA in this area is to keep threatening Damascus and to prevent the SAA from capturing the Iraqi border area and thus securing the unity of Syrian territory.
So far, the FSA has faced little clashes with ISIS. In turn, it has repeatedly attacked the SAA with a direct US support.
