Qatar’s price is 400 billion dollars received by Trump سعر قطر 400 مليار قبضها ترامب

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Written by Nasser Kandil,

مايو 30, 2017

Every reader can check the foisted part in the speech attributed to the Prince of Qatar when he reads the section about the US President “who will not continue due to legal prosecutions and legal irregularities” this talk cannot be issued by a major country that announces the hostility to America, so how from a small country that at the end it is under the control of America and its rule is protected by US military base.

The Saudi intention through the media platforms funded and operated by Mohammed Bin Salman on refusing the Qatari speech about violating the website of the Official News Agency and foisting a statement at the mouthpiece of the Prince means a deliberate intention to engage. The intention on preparing media reports and distributing them under the responsibility of Qatar about the relationship with Al-Qaeda, Taliban, Al Nusra, ISIS, Hezbollah, Hamas, Muslim Brotherhood, and Iran is a part of a preliminary campaign for a work that is supposed it needs the cover of Gulf, Arab, and international public opinion, so Egypt, UAE, Bahrain, America, and Israel are partners in estimating this coverage every one for a special reason regarding what is attributed to Qatar.

The interpretation of the war on Iran at Riyadh summit is by overpower Qatar which forms a Turkish expansion in the Gulf and a source of traditional inconvenience to Saudi Arabia, so controlling the Saudi leadership by a young Prince as Mohammed Bin Salman requires a prestige that did not obtained by the war on Yemen, so it is supposed to have another war, and to put the Gulf as a pure dominance area of Saudi Arabia in confronting Iran. Qatar has a huge gas wealth and an active satellite channel, so getting angry from them due to the Qatari rule that belongs to Saudi Arabia is a qualitative adding financially and in media.

King Salman gave the US President what he wants as money, deals, and politics especially regarding the relationship with Israel, so Qatar no longer has what distinguishes it in this respect. When Saudi Arabia joins the normalization, Qatar becomes small issue. What the King wants is to stabilize his successor his son in power and to compensate the loss in Syria and the inability in Yemen so that is represented by Qatar.

Probably the Saudi intelligence has opened the activities of the center of the electronic war which is called by the combating extremism center “moderation” in the presence of the US President Donald Trump. Its first duties was hacking the website of the Qatari Official News Agency and publishing attributed speech to the Qatari Price when he was sleeping, the statement has been published at midnight, so it is a strange timing to publish such a speech to the Prince of Qatar before the morning. The goal is to postpone the Qatari negation to what has been published and to accuse Qatar as a result of the delay of publishing speech and claiming the hacking, after it saw the dangerous reactions. This is said by the Saudis and whom they bring to comment on that speech.

Three years ago, the Saudis try to get the US green light to resolve the position of Qatar, and to put it under the Saudi control, it seems that the opportunity has not come but through the visit of Trump to Riyadh and his bartering the attracting deals with the Qatari rule especially in the light of the Turkish-American dispute, the position of Qatar with Turkey, and the Egyptian pressure on Washington to control the Qatari performance in the issue of the Muslim Brotherhood. Trump intended to name Hamas Movement as a terrorist movement in his speech at the summit, while Qatar boasts because it succeeded in bringing Hamas to the settlements through a new document, and the presence of Saudi-US understanding to escalate against Iran, and to consider the cooperation with Iran in Astana Path and the bilateral relationships by Qatar a double dealing. The result was selling Qatar to Saudi Arabia for four billion dollars received by Trump who has given the green light.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

– يستطيع كلّ قارئ مدقق اكتشاف الدسّ في الكلام المنسوب لأمير قطر عندما يقرأ المقطع الخاص بالحديث عن الرئيس الأميركي «الذي لن يستمرّ بسبب ملاحقات عدلية وتجاوزات قانونية». وهو كلام لا يمكن صدوره من دولة عظمى تجاهر بالعداء لأميركا فكيف بدولة صغيرة تدور في الفلك الأميركي في نهاية المطاف، وتحمي حكمَها قاعدة عسكرية أميركية؟

– الإصرار السعودي عبر منابر الإعلام المموّلة والمشغّلة من محمد بن سلمان، على رفض الكلام القطري عن اختراق موقع وكالة الأنباء القطرية الرسمية ودسّ البيان بلسان الأمير، يعني نية مبيّتة بالاشتباك، والإصرار على إعداد تقارير إعلامية وتوزيعها عن مسؤولية قطر عن العلاقة بالقاعدة وطالبان والنصرة وداعش وحزب الله وحماس والإخوان المسلمين وإيران، هو جزء من حملة تمهيدية لعمل ما يُفترض أنه يحتاج لتغطية رأي عام خليجي وعربي ودولي، فتكون مصر والإمارات والبحرين وأميركا و«إسرائيل» شركاء في تقديم هذه التغطية كلّ لسبب يخصّه بما يُنسب لقطر.

– ترجمة الحرب على إيران في قمة الرياض هو بالاستيلاء على قطر، التي تشكّل امتداداً تركياً في الخليج ومصدر إزعاج تقليدي للسعودية. وضبط الزعامة السعودية بأمير شاب كمحمد بن سلمان يستدعي مهابة لم تأتِ بها حرب اليمن، ويفترض أن تأتي بها حرب أخرى، ووضع الخليج كمنطقة نفوذ خالصة للسعودية في مواجهة إيران، كيف وأنّ قطر ثروة غاز هائلة وقناة فضائية فاعلة يرتب الاستيلاء عليهما بحكم قطري تابع للسعودية إضافة نوعية مالياً وإعلامياً.

– منح الملك سلمان للرئيس الأميركي ما يريد من مال وصفقات وسياسة، خصوصاً في مجال العلاقة بـ»إسرائيل»، ولم يعُد لقطر ما تتميّز به في هذا المجال. فهذه السعودية عندما تنضمّ للتطبيع تصير قطر تفصيلاً صغيراً، وما يريده الملك تثبيت خلافة ولده في الحكم، وتعويضاً عن الخسارة في سورية والعجز في اليمن تمثله قطر.

– الأرجح أنّ المخابرات السعودية افتتحت نشاطات مركز الحرب الإلكترونية الذي أطلق عليه اسم مركز مكافحة التطرف «اعتدال»، بحضور الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب، وكانت أولى مهامه قرصنة موقع الوكالة القطرية ونشر كلام منسوب للأمير القطري وهو نائم. فالبيان تمّ نشره على موقع الوكالة منتصف الليل، وهو توقيت غريب عجيب لنشر كلام قيل في وضح النهار لأمير الدولة، الذي يأوي إلى فراشه الساعة التاسعة ليلاً، والهدف تأخُّر النفي القطري لما نشر، واتهام قطر بسبب التأخير بأنها نشرت الكلام وتقوم بسحبه والادّعاء بالقرصنة لأنها تلمّست خطورة ردود الأفعال. وهذا ما يقوله السعوديون ومَن يستجلبونهم للتعليق على الكلام.

– منذ ثلاثة أعوام والسعوديون يسعون للحصول على الضوء الأخضر الأميركي لحسم وضع قطر ووضعها تحت الإبط السعودي. ويبدو أنّ الفرصة لم تحن إلا بزيارة ترامب للرياض ومقايضته الصفقات المغرية برأس الحكم القطري، خصوصاً في ظلّ الخلاف التركي الأميركي وموقع قطر مع تركيا، وضغط مصر على واشنطن طلباً لضبط الأداء القطري في قضية الإخوان المسلمين، وتعمّد ترامب تسمية حركة حماس كحركة إرهابية في خطابه في القمة، بينما تتباهى قطر بنجاحها في جلب حماس إلى خط التسويات بوثيقة جديدة، ووجود تفاهم سعودي أميركي على التصعيد بوجه إيران، واعتبار التعاون مع إيران في مسار أستانة والعلاقات الثنائية من جانب قطر لعباً على الحبال، وكانت الحصيلة بيع قطر للسعودية بأربعمئة مليار دولار قبضها ترامب، فأعطى الضوء الأخضر.

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Al-Arabiya, Axis of Resistance, Bin Laden, Brotherhood, Egypt, GCC, Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, Nasser Kandil, Qatar, Saudia, Trump, Turkey, USA, Zionist entity |