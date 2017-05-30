Insanity at US College: Social Justice Warriors Demand that Whites Leave Campus

Posted on by Richard Edmondson

The “Day of Absence” protest is an annual event on the Evergreen campus. In years past, it has been marked by students of color voluntarily leaving the campus, presumably in order to highlight their “vital and underappreciated roles,” as Weinstein put it in an email that is quoted here . This year, however, the organizers decided to reverse the procedure–calling for whites to leave the campus instead–as the students of color remained.

The video below shows Weinstein being interviewed on Fox News:

Back in February I put up a post entitled Mass Insanity Grips America, this after a violent protest erupted at the campus of UC Berkeley over a speech that was to have been given by Milo Yiannopoulos. In that article I commented:

We have seen large protests over Trump’s refugee policies, but where was the outrage when neocon policy makers started the wars that destroyed whole countries and created the refugee crisis in the first place? We heard hardly a peep about it from the left. So what we have here is a case of “everybody babbling about everything except for what matters the most.” Which in effect is mass insanity. And the fact that neither the left nor the right (or the “political center,” for that matter either) offers any solution to the real problems facing America suggests that the insanity epidemic is going to grow worse, not better.

That prognostication would seem to be borne out by the events at Evergreen College. According to a report here, published earlier today, Evergreen President George Bridges, who can be glimpsed in the first video above ineptly attempting to mollify the shouting students, has given in to most of the demands. The article is headlined, “Evergreen college president expresses ‘gratitude’ for students who took over campus.”

“Let me reiterate my gratitude for the passion and courage you have shown me and others,” Bridges said in remarks delivered to the students this past Friday. “I want every one of you to feel safe on this campus and be able to learn in a supportive environment free from discrimination or intimidation.”

He is reported to have prefaced his remarks by saying, “I’m George Bridges. I use he/him pronouns.”

