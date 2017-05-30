Syrian Army and Hezbollah strike jihadist militants at Lebanese border

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:21 P.M.) – As we reported earlier today, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) together with Hezbollah, conducted a powerfull missile strike against jihadist rebels in the Qalamoun mountains.

According to Hezbollah’s official media wing, the jihadist rebels were travelling in the Faleeta Barrens near the Lebanes border crossing, when the attack was unleashed upon them.

In addition to pictures of the missile strike Al-Masdar News has now also obtained the video below showing the attack: