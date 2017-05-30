Syrian Army and Hezbollah strike jihadist militants at Lebanese border

Posted on May 30, 2017 by martyrashrakat
By Henri Feyerabend

30/05/2017

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:21 P.M.) – As we reported earlier today, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) together with Hezbollah, conducted a powerfull missile strike against jihadist rebels in the Qalamoun mountains.

According to Hezbollah’s official media wing, the jihadist rebels were travelling in the Faleeta Barrens near the Lebanes border crossing, when the attack was unleashed upon them.

In addition to pictures of the missile strike Al-Masdar News has now also obtained the video below showing the attack:

 

In pictures: Syrian Army, Hezbollah strike jihadist rebels on Lebanese border

By Leith Fadel
30/05/2017

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), alongside Hezbollah, carried out, yesterday, a powerful missile strike against a group of jihadist rebels in the Qalamoun Mountains.

According to Hezbollah’s official media wing, their forces and the Syrian Arab Army carried out missile strikes against militants traveling in the Faleeta Barrens near the Lebanese border-crossing.

Pictures from this attack were released by Hezbollah’s Military Media this morning; they show the moment the missile struck the jihadist positions in the Faleeta Barrens.

Recently, Hezbollah has given the Lebanese Army several border-points in Lebanon’s Beqa’a Governorate; however, the Faleeta Barrens of Syria still have a few pockets of resistance that require the Lebanese group to remain in the area.

Related Articles

Advertisements

Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, Hezbollah, ISIL, Lebanon, Lebanon's army, Syrian Army, War on Syria |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: