UK: Theresa May protest song ‘liar liar’ hits No 1 on iTunes

Theresa May protest song ‘liar liar’ (youtube)

A song describing Prime Minister Theresa May as a “liar” and calling the country “broken” has become the most downloaded on iTunes.

(skynews) — Captain Ska’s song, which calls the PM a “liar”, has been banned by radio stations despite reaching No 1 on iTunes.

Although Captain Ska’s anti-Tory song Liar Liar is proving popular among downloads, it is unlikely to be playing on a radio near you any time soon.

Liar Liar is set be the highest new entry on the UK Official Singles Chart this week, but impartiality rules during the election period mean it is unlikely to get radio air time, regardless of chart position.

The Big Top 40 show on Heart and Capital FM has banned the song from being played.

The song samples clips of Tory speeches and has the chorus “She’s a liar liar, you can’t trust her, no, no, no”.

Another lyric talks about the NHS, saying: “When there’s nurses going hungry and schools in decline, I don’t recognise this broken country of mine.”

Other lyrics by the London-based ska band focus on poverty levels, schools and police cuts.

The seven-piece group is made up of session musicians who have performed with Vampire Weekend, Paloma Faith and The Streets.

Describing their music as “new wave political”, the band said: “The success of this song shows people are fed up with this government of the rich, for the rich.

“We’re overwhelmed with the support and our message is that people do have the power to change society if we act together.”

All proceeds raised from the song between now and election day will be split between food banks and campaign group The People’s Assembly Against Austerity.

The song was released on Friday, but an earlier version of the song released in 2010 in response to the coalition government reached number 1 in the UK reggae chart and number 89 in the official charts.