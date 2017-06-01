Breaking: Syrian Army advances on last ISIL stronghold in Aleppo

Posted on by martyrashrakat

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is rolling through the Islamic State’s (ISIL) final positions in the southeastern countryside of Aleppo, liberating several towns en route to the latter’s last stronghold in the province. Led by the elite Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the Islamic State’s last points north of Maskanah, attacking two towns and nearby silos from several axes. Not long after launching this attack, the Tiger Forces were able to impose full control over the towns of Juday’ah Kabir and Juday’ah Sagheer, forcing the Islamic State to also ditch the Maskanah Silos as well. With the capture of these sites, today, the Syrian Arab Army now has the key town of Maskanah surrounded from two different flanks; this means, the Islamic State will likely retreat south towards the Al-Raqqa Governorate border in the coming days

Voiceover by Harold Hoover

The Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) have repelled a large ISIS attack in western Nineveh near the Iraqi-Syrian border.

On Monday, the PMU reached the border with Syria and started digging trenches and preparing positions in order to secure the recently liberated border area and to prepare for a push to liberate villages north of the important ISIS-held town of al-Baaj.

The PMU advance will be actively supported by the Iraqi Air Force. The same approach was implemented during the liberation of Qairawan in May.

If PMU fighters are able to liberate al-Baaj from ISIS, they will significantly expand their control zone along the border with Syria and will set a foothold for possible operations in the direction of Qaim, the Iraqi side of the Syrian al-Bukamal border area.

The successful anti-ISIS operation of the PMU in the border area faced a cold response from US-backed forces in Syria. Kurdish security forces affiliated with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) declared the PMU a threat to the SDF-held area. Then, reports appeared in pro-SDF media that the US-backed force will not tolerate any kind of corridor between Iran and ‘the Syrian regime’ and will oppose any PMU attempt to enter the Syrian territory.

Meanwhile, sources in US-backed militant groups operating in southeastern Syria revealed that the US-led coalition increased supplies, including vehicles and anti-tank guided missiles, to its proxies operating in the al-Tanf area near the border with Iraq.

On Wednesday, the PMU spokesperson, Ahmed al-Assadi, said “armed troops either from army, al-Hashd al-Shaabi [the PMU] or the army’s elite Counter-Terrorism Service crossing the Iraqi borders requires voting by Iraqi parliament as constitution does not allow intervention in other countries’ affairs.”

However, this statement is just a formal declaration. Fighters of some PMU factions such as Hezbollah al-Nujabaa and the Al-Imam Ali Battalions, are already deployed in Syria.

The campaign in Baaj runs simultaneously with government troop operations in Mosul, the biggest ISIS stronghold in Iraq. Iraqi security forces are working to tighten the siege on ISIS terrorists in Old Mosul and in the nearby areas and are preparing for a final push into the ISIS-held area. The terrorist group is in no-win situation.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – The Syrian War has seen drastic changes on the battlefield over the last two months, as both the Islamic State (ISIL) and jihadist rebels suffer major territorial setbacks at the hands of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

In particular, the jihadist rebels have lost Barzeh, Al-Qaboun, and Tishreen to the Syrian Arab Army after month long battle in April; these were the last east Damascus districts under their control.

Meanwhile, in southern Damascus, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham have agreed to preliminary terms that would see them surrender their positions to the Syrian government in the Yarmouk Camp District.

Southeast of the capital, the Syrian Arab Army has taken control of large portions of the Badiya region, putting them in position to strike the Free Syrian Army’s (FSA) last defenses near the Iraqi border.

In addition to their assault on the Badiya region, the Syrian Arab Army has also made significant headway south of Palmyra, liberating a large portion of the territory held by Islamic State forces.

Not to be outdone, the Syrian Democratic Forces have reached the gates of Raqqa City after a long operation to expel the Islamic State militants from much of the province.

West of Al-Raqqa, the Syrian Arab Army’s “Tiger Forces” are on the verge of expelling the Islamic State from the Aleppo Governorate after advancing to the terrorist group’s last stronghold.

With the Islamic State’s recent string of defeats across the country, the month of June could mark the end of their reign over Raqqa City.

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, Free Syrian Army, GCC, IRAQ, IRAQI POPULAR MOBILIZATION, ISIL, Russia, Syrian Army, Trump, USA, War on Iraq, War on Syria, Wars for Israel | Tagged: SDF |