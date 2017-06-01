Gilad Atzmon Physically Attacked by Antifa

Posted on June 1, 2017 by samivesusu

June 01, 2017  /  Gilad Atzmon

https://youtu.be/Gcxdxtvkf4Y

On May 30th I was attacked from behind by 3 Antifa activists on my way to a literature event in Edinburgh  with political commentator David Scott.  Police was informed and as you can see we posses photos of two of the overwhelmingly enthusiastic ‘anarchists.’

for more background: 

http://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/2017/5/30/radical-zionist-book-burner-more-likely

