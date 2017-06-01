Gilad Atzmon Physically Attacked by Antifa

On May 30th I was attacked from behind by 3 Antifa activists on my way to a literature event in Edinburgh with political commentator David Scott. Police was informed and as you can see we posses photos of two of the overwhelmingly enthusiastic ‘anarchists.’
for more background:
http://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/2017/5/30/radical-zionist-book-burner-more-likely
Advertisements
Filed under: Dictatorship, Fascism, Freedom of Speach, Gilad Atzmon, Jewish Deception, Jewish left, Jewish Lobby, Jewish Power, Jewish terror state, Political Correctness, The Wandering Who |
Leave a Reply