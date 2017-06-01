Syrian Army opens new front to crush ISIS in Aleppo once and for all

Posted on June 1, 2017 by martyrashrakat
By Chris Tomson
02/06/2017

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (0:00 A.M.) – On Thursday evening, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) began targeting ISIS outposts and forward positions along the entire frontier east of the Aleppo supply road.

Following massive gains by the Tiger Forces in the Maskanah Plains, elements of the newly reorganized 30th Division of the Republican Guard headed from the provincial capital to the Khanaser Plains, looking to slice adrift ISIS’ territory in southeastern Aleppo.

Although widespread skirmishes are unfolding as we speak with darkness settling over rural Aleppo, the Republican Guard is yet to begin large-scale storming operations and are currently probing the ISIS positions, looking for weak points in the jihadist line of defence.

With many mechanized ISIS units deployed around Maskanah, the SAA’s High Command believes the Khanaser Plains to be ideal ground for a blitz offensive which ultimately looks to entirely expel the Islamic State from Aleppo province for the first time since 2013.

ISIS in big trouble as Iraqi troops liberate more sites on the border with Syria

By Chris Tomson
02/06/2017

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3:00 A.M.) – The Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) are taking a heavy toll on the Islamic State after bringing their desert warfare expertise, commanded by Haider Al-Ameri, to deadly effect in western Nineveh.

Targeting an ISIS-held area south of Al-Ba’aj, the PMU were able to wrestle control over the village of Al-Khibra on Thursday morning. Later on, the Iraqi contingents also took control of the nearby Al-Sakaar housing complex.

Meanwhile, the PMU leadership announced it would start operations to secure the entire border with Syria; if succesful, this major military endeavour would cut the regional caliphate in half and significantly hamper its logistics and maneuverability.

In addition, PMU chief Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandes announced that their forces would handover the entire border region to Syrian and Iraqi border guards once retaken.

With the PMU offensive heading southwards en route to the ISIS stronghold of Al-Qaim, the PMU meanwhile denied it had crossed into Syria and said it was building trenches and barriers along the border to withhold ISIS counter-attacks.

 

Syrian Army’s east Aleppo offensive sees big territorial changes: maps

By Leith Fadel
01/06/2017

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) east Aleppo offensive has been incredibly successful these past six months, as their forces have managed to recover much of the territory occupied by the Islamic State (ISIL) terrorists in the province.

January 2017: 

The Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces kicked off their military operations in the new year by targeting the Islamic State’s last positions between the Kuweires Airbase and Al-Bab.

Despite the fact the Turkish-backed rebels seized Al-Bab before they could reach it, the Syrian Arab Army did manage to liberate over hundred small villages between the provincial capital and Al-Plateau.

March 2017:

In March, the Syrian Arab Army’s offensive was intensifying, as their forces pushed to the western bank of the Euphrates River in order to cutoff the Turkish-backed rebels from southeast Aleppo.

March-May 2017

Two months following their arrival at the Euphrates River, the Syrian Arab Army had not only liberated the strategic city of Deir Hafer, but also, the Water Pumping Station at Al-Khafsa.

The capture of the Water Pumping Station effectively ended Aleppo’s two year long water crisis.

With Deir Hafer liberated in April, the Syrian Arab Army then turned their attention to the Jirah Military Airbase.

This military installation would be completely liberated from the Islamic State militants during the first week of May.

Present: 

The Syrian Arab Army is now pushing to the Islamic State’s last stronghold in the Aleppo Governorate; if successful, they will be able to enter the western countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate for the first time since 2014.

