Syrian Army opens new front to crush ISIS in Aleppo once and for all

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (0:00 A.M.) – On Thursday evening, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) began targeting ISIS outposts and forward positions along the entire frontier east of the Aleppo supply road.

Following massive gains by the Tiger Forces in the Maskanah Plains, elements of the newly reorganized 30th Division of the Republican Guard headed from the provincial capital to the Khanaser Plains, looking to slice adrift ISIS’ territory in southeastern Aleppo.

Although widespread skirmishes are unfolding as we speak with darkness settling over rural Aleppo, the Republican Guard is yet to begin large-scale storming operations and are currently probing the ISIS positions, looking for weak points in the jihadist line of defence.

With many mechanized ISIS units deployed around Maskanah, the SAA’s High Command believes the Khanaser Plains to be ideal ground for a blitz offensive which ultimately looks to entirely expel the Islamic State from Aleppo province for the first time since 2013.