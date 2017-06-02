Gilad Atzmon on Richie Allen Show

Posted on June 2, 2017 by samivesusu

June 02, 2017  /  Gilad Atzmon

Richie Allen is one of my favourite interviewers and this interview is, certainly,  one of my most interesting interviews to date.  We cover many aspects of Being in Time: the meaning of the post political condition, tyranny of correctness, ID politics, factuality, objectivism, the truth and its seeking, Jeremy Corbyn Bernie Sanders and the Left illusion,  my contradictions and more…

https://youtu.be/TqlucHfxSBA

