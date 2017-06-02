BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:50 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their large-scale offensive in the southeastern countryside of Aleppo, Friday, targeting the Islamic State’s (ISIL) last positions in the strategic Maskanah Plain that is located just north of the Al-Raqqa Governorate border.

Led by their elite Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army stormed several villages in the southwestern countryside of the Maskanah Plain this morning.

Within hours of launching their assault, the Syrian Arab Army had liberated eight villages in southeast Aleppo, forcing many of the Islamic State fighters in the region to begin their retreat to the Al-Raqqa Governorate.

According to the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army liberated the following villages in southeast Aleppo:

Al-Hamra

Al-Faisaliyah

Al-Namiyah

Ramdaniyah

Masoudiyah

Jubab Al-Hammam

Jubab Aysaylan

Khaliyat

The Syrian Arab Army is now concentrating on clearing the remaining villages located along the Khanasser-Maskanah axis.