The battle was neither in Riyadh nor in Jerusalem…. It was in Tehran and has ended المعركة لم تكن في الرياض ولا في القدس … لقد كانت في طهران وانتهت

Posted on by martyrashrakat

يونيو 4, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Apparently it seemed that there were two battles in the region, their hero is Donald Trump, one in Riyadh to convince the leaders of the Arab and the Islamic countries of a barter, its basis on reconciliation, cooperation, and normalization the relation with Israel in exchange of an international front led by Washington under the cover of the Islamic world which was held under the slogan of Saudi Arabia to isolate Iran and besieging it. The second battle seemed in Jerusalem led by Trump to convince the leaders of the occupation entity to wage different more serious settlement by facilitating the formation of a Palestinian state with some modifications which take into consideration the Israeli security and similar modifications on the files of Jerusalem and the refugees.

Practically Trump ended his tour in Gulf and its three summits; he got what he wanted in addition to a lot of money which he wanted to revive his stagnant economy, to fix his confused rule, and to apply his slogan; linking the relationship with Saudi Arabia as a milking cow with the quantity of milk it produces. Practically Trump went to Jerusalem but he did not achieve any of his promises, he shared with Netanyahu idle talk that just includes the reassurances to subdue the Gulf and its acceptance to join to the alliance with Israel against Iran. As he postponed transferring the US embassy to Jerusalem he postponed the negotiating tripartite summit which combines him with Benjamin Netanyahu and Mahmoud Abbas, so this affected Abbas after he paid a humiliated bill for Hamas Movement for its political document which accepts the promised settlement, by announcing that it is terrorism from Riyadh’s platform.

Trump’s tour which passed by Vatican towards the summit of seven which led by Washington and culminated with the meeting of NATO was planned to emerge from these platforms according to Trump’s promises to each the Saudi King and the Head of the occupation government as besieging and isolating Iran as well as agitating the situations against Hezbollah. What has happened is that the actual battle which was a condition for the continuation of Trump of his mission was going on in Tehran. Iran has not timed its elections on the date of Trump’s visit, but the opposite has happened. All of what has happened before the elections and the announcement of the summits of Riyadh, the mobilization against Iran, and the indication to cancel the understanding on the nuclear program as well as increasing the sanctions on it on the eve of the elections were to urge it to re-choose the option of severity which is considered by the Americans and their allies a condition for the success of the mobilization against Iran and a cause of the internal division on its options and constants, taking into consideration its moderate politicians and investing the economic pressure to destabilize it. It seemed that the game is going on according to what the Americans want, because in the electoral competition there was one a most strict symbols Al Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi who was supported, and for his favor all those who are severe withdrew, the western mass media were prepared to consider him as the coming President of Iran according to the equation of Raisi versus Trump.

The question in Tehran was, when the winning of Raisi is announced and when the Riyadh summits formulate their final statements what would be the expected path? the answer is having the plea to question the credibility of Tehran commitment to the nuclear understandings and having the justification to expand the campaign of the political, media, legal, and the diplomatic escalation against it, moreover to address the Iranian interior in way that beholds the words of constants the responsibility of blockade, sanctions, and the economic decline just for its issuance by strict spokesman, then to divide the Iranians between two disputing or possibly quarreling halves, and the possession of the West of ways to seduce the frustrated half due to the results and the doubtful of their credibility. The reverse question in Tehran was what about if the President Hassan Rouhani won by the speech of the same Iranian constants by defending the choice of resistance and Hezbollah and in characterizing the Americans as responsible for the terrorism, and beholding the Gulf countries the responsibility of sabotaging the stability in the region. The answer was Iran will unite behind him and the Russians and the Chinese will support Iran strongly, while the Europeans will get confused in meeting the US demands.

It is not important who asked and who answered in Tehran, as the importance of that the Iranian democratic game has expanded and then was the result. We have heard the President Rouhani in the speech of constants after his winning, and we have heard the European and the international positions asking him not to drive Iran to escalation which was started by the Riyadh’s summits against Iran. Before the end of Riyadh summits Trump discovered that the mission has ended and that the plan has failed, so he has to accelerate to reserve the funds promised by the Saudis, and that he has to go to Jerusalem and Bethlehem on a religious tourist and political visit to share the congratulations with Netanyahu to celebrate the financial and the political spoils. Therefore the battle is neither in Riyadh nor in Jerusalem it was in Tehran and has ended.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

مايو 23, 2017

– ظاهرياً بدا أن هناك معركتين شهدتهما المنطقة، بطلهما دونالد ترامب، واحدة في الرياض لإقناع زعماء الدول العربية والإسلامية بمقايضة قوامها التصالح والتعاون والتطبيع مع «إسرائيل»، مقابل جبهة دولية تقودها واشنطن بغطاء العالم الإسلامي المنعقد تحت لواء السعودية لعزل إيران وحصارها، والمعركة الثانية بدت في ا لقدس يخوضها ترامب لإقناع قادة كيان الاحتلال بخوض غمار تسوية مختلفة وأكثر جدية بتسهيل قيام دولة فلسطينية مع بعض التعديلات التي تراعي الأمن «الإسرائيلي» وتعديلات مشابهة تناسبها على ملفي القدس واللاجئين.

– عمليا أنهى ترامب جولته الخليجية وقممها الثلاث بالحصول على ما طلب من المجتمعين وفوقه حصل على مال كثير يريده لتنشيط اقتصاده الراكد وتثبيت حكمه المرتبك، وتطبيق شعاره بربط العلاقة مع السعودية كبقرة حلوب بكمية الحليب التي تدرّها عليه. وعملياً ذهب ترامب إلى القدس فلم يحقق شيئاً من وعوده، وتقاسم مع نتنياهو كلاماً فارغاً ليس فيه إلا التطمينات لخضوع الخليج وقبوله الانضمام لحلف مع «إسرائيل» بوجه إيران ، وبمثل ما أجّل نقل سفارته إلى القدس أجّل القمة الثلاثية التفاوضية التي تجمعه مع بنيامين نتنياهو ومحمود عباس فأصاب عباس في المقتل، بعدما سدّد لحركة حماس فاتورة مذلّة وهواناً على وثيقتها السياسية التي ترتضي التسوية الموعودة ، بإعلانه لها إرهاباً من منبر الرياض.

– جولة ترامب التي تعبر بالفاتيكان وصولاً لقمة السبعة الذين تتزعمهم واشنطن وتتويجاً باجتماع حلف الناتو، كان مقدراً لها أن تخرج من هذه المنابر بما وعد ترامب كلاً من الملك السعودي ورئيس حكومة الاحتلال، من فرض الحصار والعزلة على إيران، والذهاب بعيداً في تعبئة مناخات العداء لحزب الله، لكن الذي جرى أن المعركة الفعلية التي كانت شرطاً لمواصلة ترامب المهمة كانت تجري في طهران، حيث لم تكن إيران قد وقّتت انتخاباتها على موعد زيارة ترامب، بل العكس هو الذي حصل، وكان كل ما جرى قبل الانتخابات والإعلان عن القمم التي شهدتها الرياض، والتعبئة ضد إيران وشيطنتها، والتلويح بإلغاء التفاهم حول الملف النووي وزيادة العقوبات عليها عشية الانتخابات، لدفعها دفعاً نحو إعادة خيار التشدد الذي يعتبره الأميركيون وحلفاؤهم شرطاً لنجاح التعبئة ضد إيران وللتسبّب بالانقسام الداخلي فيها حول خياراتها وثوابتها، واستيعاب الجناح المعتدل من سياسييها واستثمار الضغط الاقتصادي لزعزعة الاستقرار فيها، وبدا أن اللعبة تسير وفقاً لما يريد الأميركيون، فقد ظهر إلى الساحة الانتخابية رمز من أقوى رموز المتشددين هو السيد إبراهيم رئيسي، واحتشد خلفه وانسحب لصالحه كل المنتمين لخط التشدّد، وتهيأت وسائل الإعلام الغربية لاعتباره رئيس إيران القادم، وفقاً لمعادلة رئيسي مقابل ترامب.

– كان السؤال في طهران هو، عندما يعلن فوز رئيسي وقمم الرياض تصيغ بيانها الختامي ماذا سيكون المسار المتوقع، والجواب هو، امتلاك ذريعة التشكيك بصدقية التزام طهران بالتفاهمات النووية، وامتلاك المبرر لتوسيع نطاق حملة التصعيد السياسي والإعلامي والقانوني والدبلوماسي ضدها، ومخاطبة الداخل الإيراني بلغة تحمًل خطاب الثوابت لمجرد صدوره بلسان متشدّد مسؤولية الحصار والعقوبات والتراجع الاقتصادي، وتالياً قسمة الإيرانيين نصفين متخاصمين وربما متحاربين، وامتلاك الغرب جسوراً تراهن على استمالة بعض النصف المحبط من النتائج والطاعن بصدقيتها، وكان السؤال المعاكس في طهران ماذا لو فاز الرئيس حسن روحاني بخطاب الثوابت الإيرانية نفسها، بالدفاع عن خيار المقاومة وحزب الله وتوصيف الأميركيين كمسؤولين عن الإرهاب، وتحميل دول الخليج مسؤولية تخريب الاستقرار في المنطقة؟ وكان الجواب، ستتوحّد إيران خلفه، وسيقف الروس والصينيون مع إيران بقوة، وسيرتبك الأوروبيون في تلبية الطلبات الأميركية.

– ليس مهماً مَن سأل ومَن أجاب في طهران، بقدر أهمية ان اللعبة الديمقراطية الإيرانية اتسعت لتظهير هذه النتيجة، وقد سمعنا الرئيس روحاني في خطاب الثوابت بعد فوزه، وسمعنا المواقف الأوروبية والدولية تتمنى عليه عدم الانجرار لحفلة التصعيد التي بدأتها ضد إيران قمم الرياض، واكتشف ترامب قبل انتهاء قمم الرياض أن المهمة قد انتهت وأن الخطة قد فشلت، وأن عليه المسارعة لحجز الأموال التي وعده السعوديون بها، وأن عليه الذهاب إلى القدس وبيت لحم في زيارة سياحية دينية وسياسية يتقاسم التهنئة مع نتنياهو بما حصدا من غنائم مالية وسياسية، فالمعركة ليست في الرياض ولا في القدس، فقد كانت في طهران وانتهت.

(Visited 186 times, 186 visits today)

Related Videos

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: ABBAS, Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, Arab Zionists, Europe, GCC, Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, IRGC, ISIL, Nasser Kandil, NATO, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, Saudia, Trump, US Foreign Policy, USA, Vatican, War on Syria, Wars for Israel | Tagged: Rouhani |