The summit of weakness and infiltration قمة الضعف والتسلل

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ترامب : السعوديون حمقى ، ولكنني احبهم؟ انهم مصرفنا المركزي !

يونيو 4, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Nothing has changed in the sources of the US power since the arrival of the US fleets to the Mediterranean Sea, and when the generals have decided that the president whatever his name is, has to withdraw them and to resort to negotiation on a settlement with Moscow, because the great confrontation which will be broken out is beyond Washington’s capacities and considerations,.

All of what has changed was not in favor of Washington, since Moscow is here and Iran has become stronger politically, economically, and militarily. Syria is achieving victories every day, and Turkey which was the base of war has become the lost son, so what is left for Washington to possess is the infiltration to implement militarily ineffective strikes accompanied with clamor made by the panicked allies regarding the era that will follow the victory of Syria and its allies, and a public relations campaign to avoid its turning into escalation that is not desired by Washington, so the discourse to the allies becomes; we are here once again, and to Moscow we will not repeat it again.

Washington comes to say to its allies in the Gulf and in Israel; do not be afraid of what is going to be in Syria, I will not leave you to Iran and Hezbollah, and I will not let neither Syria nor its President to avenge you, so be gathered, assembled, and be armed, and you will find us with you if you are in danger.

The press conference of the Secretary of Defense and his Chief of Staff and what they said about the future of Raqqa after its liberation, and the certainness of its handing over to the Syrian country under the slogan that the situation is very complicated, and that the issues of the employees’ salaries, the availability of electricity and energy are under the responsibility of the government, furthermore as we cooperated with its teams in the Euphrates Dam, we will behave in the civilian issues. All of that is enough to define the real balances not the scream of Donald Trump who comes to take what is left of money in the pockets of the Gulf rulers and what they have for the security of Israel in order to go to Tel Aviv distributing more of reassured messages.

The words of the Chief of Staff of the US armies denying the intention to engage with the Syrian army and its allies, or the seeking to prevent it from reaching to the Iraqi borders, and restricting the issue with the protection of the US bases and not to come closer to them, draw the rules of engagement not meaningless sanctions against the figures of the resistance or nonsense or glasses filled with hatred that will be exchanged by the defeated in Riyadh where any free Lebanese person will feel ashamed to be among them.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

مايو 20, 2017

لم يتغيّر شيء في مصادر القوة الأميركية منذ جاءت الأساطيل الأميركية إلى البحر المتوسط وقرّر الجنرالات أنّ على الرئيس مهما كان اسمه أن يأمر بسحبها واللجوء إلى التفاوض على تسوية مع موسكو، لأنّ المواجهة الكبرى التي ستندلع فوق قدرات واشنطن وحساباتها.

كلّ الذي تغيّر ليس في صالح واشنطن، فموسكو صارت هنا، وإيران زادت قوة سياسياً واقتصادياً وعسكرياً، والدولة السورية تزيد من سلة غلال انتصاراتها كلّ يوم، وتركيا التي كانت قاعدة الارتكاز في الحرب صارت الإبن الضال، وجلّ ما تملكه واشنطن هو التسلل لتنفيذ ضربات غير مؤثرة عسكرياً يرافقها صخب تسويقي لدى الحلفاء المذعورين مما بعد نصر سورية وحلفائها، وتعقبها حملة علاقات عامة لتفادي تحوّلها تصعيداً لا تريده واشنطن، فيكون الخطاب للحلفاء ها قد عدنا ولموسكو لن نعيدها مرة أخرى.

تأتي واشنطن لتقول لحلفائها في الخليج ولـ»إسرائيل» معاً، لا تخافوا مما سيجري في سورية فلن أترككم لقمة سائغة لإيران وحزب الله، ولن أدع سورية ورئيسها ينتقمون منكم، تجمّعوا وتكتلوا وتسلّحوا وستجدوننا معكم إذا تعرّضتم للخطر.

المؤتمر الصحافي لوزير الدفاع الأميركي ورئيس أركانه وما قالاه عن مستقبل الرقة بعد تحريرها وحتمية تسليمها للدولة السورية تحت شعار أنّ الوضع معقد جداً، وأنّ مسألة رواتب الموظفين، وتأمين الكهرباء والطاقة أمور تتولاها الحكومة ومثلما تعاونّا مع فرقها في سدّ الفرات سنتصرف في الشؤون المدنية، وحده كافٍ لتعريف التوازنات الحقيقية وليس صراخ دونالد ترامب الآتي لتجميع ما تبقى من مال في جيوب حكام الخليج وما في جعبتهم من طمأنة لـ«إسرائيل» ليرحل إلى تل أبيب موزعاً المزيد من رسائل الاطمئنان.

كلام رئيس أركان الجيوش الأميركية نافياً نية الاشتباك مع الجيش السوري وحلفائه، أو السعي لمنعه من الوصول للحدود العراقية، وحصر المسألة بحماية القواعد الأميركية وعدم الاقتراب منها يرسم قواعد الاشتباك وليس عقوبات بلا معنى تطال رموز المقاومة، ولا كلام فارغ وكؤوس مليئة بالحقد سيتبادلها مهزومون في الرياض يخجل لبناني حرّ من أن يكون بينهم.

Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, Arab Zionists, GCC, IRAQ, ISIL, Jordan, Mattis, Nasser Kandil, Trump, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel, Zionist entity