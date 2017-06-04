The maturity of the features of a new regional system under the leadership of Russia نضوج معالم نظام إقليمي جديد بقيادة روسية

Posted on by martyrashrakat

يونيو 4, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Until the year 1970, the era of Gamal Abdul Nasser has enabled the conducting of the Middle East with a regional system that based on Moscow and Washington’s management of the contradictions and the understandings of two opposite allies. One is led by Abdul Nasser and the other is led by Tel Aviv, Riyadh, Ankara, and Tehran at the days of Shah. But with the departure of Abdul Nasser Moscow got out practically from the region despite the presence of the strength of the Soviet Union and its distinctive relationship with each of Baghdad and Damascus, so that paved the way for the emergence of a regional system in the Middle East led by Washington and dominated by the Saudi-Israeli bilateral, where the official opposition is in Syria and the force that is beyond the system is represented by Iran, while Ankara and Egypt took aside. This system has succeeded in remaining till the year 2000, but the collapse of the Soviet Union did not prolong its duration, in the year 2000 the liberation of the Southern of Lebanon formed a geostrategic shift in the Middle East where the status of the Israeli force fell dramatically, so as a result the region entered in two decades of chaos, during them Washington did what it could to restore this system which based on the Saudi-Israeli bilateral, the wars, the chaos, and the disorder prevailed in a hope of the emergence of a new system that restores the stability according to the rules that secure the US vital interests in this most sensitive and most important region in the world.

After the war in Afghanistan, the war on Iraq, the war of July 2006 on Lebanon and its resistance, and the wars of Gaza Russia emerged as a new aspiring force with the arrival of the President Vladimir Putin in the year 2000, Iran started to recover from the consequences of the wars and the sanctions and be present as a regional force. Syria rose as a sponsor of the resistance with the decline of the peace agreements with Israel which Camp David formed its first outcomes. While Turkey along with Recep Erdogan and his party has raised since the year 2000 through an Islamist project that belongs to NATO and based on the Organization of the Muslim Brotherhood, it anticipates to play an imperial role by employing this organization in meeting the US need to reproduce new regional system for its favor, which Ankara anticipates to lead it and to secure the interests of its parties either those who are in the bank of Washington or Moscow and Tehran with which it kept good relationships.

The last ten years formed a test that ended with a great failure of the Arab Spring along with the new Ottoman system; the steadfastness of Syria was the millstone in changing the directions. As a result, it seemed clear that despite the scream and the noise there is no longer what can be employed to change the balances. The signs of the disintegration in Washington alliance were shown through the emergence of Turkey from one bank to another through taking the responsibility of the full partner in Astana system which is run by Russia and sponsored by Turkey and Iran. The conflict has turned to the Gulf through the open Saudi-Qatari confrontation. Washington seemed unable to have a valid way to cooperate with Tehran and to have a clear formula to absorb and to restore the relationship with Turkey, so it condemned itself with failure in leading any new regional system which must inherit the wars which reached to their final stages.

Moscow succeeded in having control on the Turkish-Iranian relationship, it fixed the language of interests in it strongly, it succeeded through this language of interest to grant Turkey a national security issue entitled the prevention of the emergence of Kurdish entity on its borders, while it granted Iran an issue of recognition of it as a crucial player in the Middle East, and in keeping the stability in it, as well as in solving its unsolved issues. Therefore, the understanding on its nuclear program has formed the first fruits of this equation. Moscow put its rules to deal with the other crucial players in the Middle East map, it made the issue of security after the recovery of Syria and the growing force of Hezbollah and Iran the first concern of Israel which no one has the ability to dispel it comparing with Russia which has the ability to discuss its requirements and to control its issues, even by applying harsh conditions on Israel, while Washington does not have but to provide money, weapons, and reassurances that do not affect the major considerations of the wars. Russia headed toward Egypt while it has the actual support for it to resolve the situation in Libya despite it is being in confrontation with Turkey which Moscow is keen on a relationship with it, while Washington is standing on the NATO bank which supports the government of Firas Al-Sarraj which is supported by Turkey and which is fought by Egypt, it supports the army led by Khalifa Hafter. Saudi Arabia was the only party in the equation which Moscow tries to attract it toward the engagement.

Apparently it seemed that Riyadh summits and its transactions with the US President Donald Trump will alienate Riyadh away from Moscow, in fact it seemed that what Trump has to present to Saudi Arabia is just the words, the coverage of profits from inside the Royal family as inaugurating the Crown Crown Prince or opening fire against Qatar, while the cost of this relationship on Saudi Arabia in the light of the aggravated economy, deficit in budgets and reserved reserves makes the financial concern the first Saudi interest especially in the stability of the oil market where Riyadh and Moscow are the largest producers of oil in the world, so without the understanding with Moscow the oil price will not improve and thus the incomes of Riyadh.

During these few days Moscow was ensuring Astana system with an Iranian-Turkish partnership, it makes an understanding with France the most important European country in the Middle East, it tries to have major understandings with Egypt and Saudi Arabia, having the concerns of both of them and the solution, moreover, it has a similar key to the Israeli concerns as it has to Turkey under the title that more manipulation with the Syrian geography through employing Al Nusra front and others will legitimize the opposite positioning in this geography. As the Kurds according to Turkey, this will make this geography a source of more concern through the approach of Hezbollah to the Southern borders of Syria, so the investment on forming the central Syrian country whatever are the disagreements is the guarantee of the stability needed by everyone.

Before a month of the summit of the two Presidents Putin and Trump Russia is arranging its issues for a project of new regional system for a new Middle East, while Washington is bearing the burdens of its feared allies and its threatened interests, so charging Russia to manage the stability is the closest way to keep the interests and to reassure the allies.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

مايو 31, 2017

ناصر قنديل – حتى العام 1970 كانت حقبة جمال عبد الناصر قد أتاحت إدارة الشرق الأوسط بنظام إقليمي قوامه إدارة موسكو وواشنطن لتناقضات وتفاهمات حلفين متقابلين. واحد يقوده عبد الناصر، والثاني تتوزّع قيادته بين تل أبيب والرياض وأنقرة وطهران أيام الشاه. ومع رحيل عبد الناصر خرجت موسكو عملياً من المنطقة، رغم بقاء قوة الاتحاد السوفياتي وعلاقاته المميّزة بكلّ من بغداد ودمشق، ليسود في الشرق الأوسط نظام إقليمي تديره واشنطن وتهيمن عليه ثنائية سعودية «إسرائيلية»، وتشكّل المعارضة الرسمية فيه سورية، والقوة الخارجة عن النظام تتمثّل بإيران، وتصطفّ أنقرة ومصر فيه على الهامش. وقد نجح هذا النظام بالبقاء حتى العام 2000، ولم يُسعفه انهيار الاتحاد السوفياتي في إطالة أمده، ففي العام 2000 شكّل تحرير جنوب لبنان تحوّلاً جيواستراتيجياً في الشرق الأوسط سقطت معه مكانة القوة «الإسرائيلية» بصورة مدوّية، ودخلت المنطقة في عقدين من الفوضى بذلت خلالهما واشنطن كلّ ما تستطيع لترميم هذا النظام القائم على الثنائية السعودية «الإسرائيلية»، وسادت الحروب والفوضى واللانظام أملاً باستيلاد نظام جديد يُعيد الاستقرار، وفقاً لقواعد تحفظ المصالح الحيوية الأميركية في هذه المنطقة الأشدّ حساسية وأهمية في العالم. – كانت الحرب في أفغانستان وبعدها الحرب على العراق وبعدهما حرب تموز 2006 على لبنان ومقاومته وحروب غزة. وصعدت روسيا كقوة جديدة طامحة مع وصول الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين عام 2000، وبدأت إيران تتعافى من أضرار الحروب والعقوبات، وتحضر كقوة إقليمية، وصعدت سورية كراعٍ للمقاومة مع تهاوي اتفاقيات السلام مع «إسرائيل» التي شكّل «كامب ديفيد» أول ثمارها، وفي المقابل صعدت تركيا مع رجب أردوغان وحزبه منذ العام 2000 بمشروع إسلامي منضوٍ في حلف الناتو يستند لتنظيم الإخوان المسلمين ويتطلّع للعب دور إمبراطوري عبر توظيفهم في تلبية الحاجة الأميركية لإعادة إنتاج نظام إقليمي جديد لحساب أميركا، تطمح أنقرة لقيادته وتأمين مصالح فرقائه سواء الواقفون في ضفة واشنطن، أو مقابلها، وخصوصاً موسكو وطهران اللتين حافظت معهما على علاقات طيبة. – شكلت السنوات العشر الأخيرة فرصة اختبار انتهت بفشل ذريع للربيع العربي ومعه لمنظومة العثمانية الجديدة. وكان صمود سورية هو حجر الرحى في تغيير اتجاهات الريح. وفي الحصيلة بات واضحاً أنه رغم كلّ الصراخ والضجيج، لم يعد ثمة ما يمكن للزجّ به من مقدرات لتغيير ما رست عليه التوازنات، وبانت علامات التفكك في حلف واشنطن بخروج تركيا من ضفة إلى ضفة بتوليها دور الشريك الكامل في منظومة أستانة التي تديرها روسيا وترعاها تركيا وإيران. وانتقل الصراع مع تركيا إلى الخليج بالمواجهة المفتوحة السعودية القطرية، وبدت واشنطن العاجزة عن امتلاك لغة صالحة للتعاون مع طهران، وصيغة واضحة لاستيعاب وترميم العلاقة بتركيا، تحكم على نفسها بالفشل بقيادة أيّ نظام إقليمي جديد، لا بدّ أن يرث الحروب التي بلغت مراحلها النهائية. – نجحت موسكو بإمساك العلاقة التركية الإيرانية من الوسط وثبتت لغة المصالح فيها بقوة. ونجحت في المقابل بلغة المصالح أن تضع لتركيا قضية أمن قومي اسمها منع ولادة كيان كردي على حدودها عنواناً لما تريده من هذا النظام الإقليمي، بينما وضعت لإيران قضية الاعتراف بها لاعباً حاسماً في الشرق الأوسط وحفظ الاستقرار فيه وحلّ قضاياه العالقة، وقد شكّل التفاهم على ملفها النووي أولى ثمار هذه المعادلة، ووضعت قواعدها للتعامل مع اللاعبين الحاسمين الآخرين في خريطة الشرق الأوسط، فجعلت قضية الأمن بعد تعافي سورية وتنامي قوة حزب الله وإيران هاجس «إسرائيل» الأول الذي لا يملك أحد القدرة على تبديده مثلما تملك روسيا القدرة على مناقشة مقتضياته والإمساك بخيوطه، ولو بدفتر شروط قاسٍ على «إسرائيل»، بينما لا تملك واشنطن إلا تقديم مال وسلاح وتطمينات لا تغيّر كلها في الحسابات الكبرى للحروب. وتوجّهت صوب مصر وهي تملك منحها الدعم الفعلي لحسم الوضع في ليبيا، رغم كونه بالمواجهة مع تركيا التي تحرص موسكو على العلاقة معها، بينما واشنطن واقفة على ضفة موقف الأطلسي وراء حكومة فايز السراج التي تدعمها تركيا وتقاتلها مصر وتدعم الجيش بقيادة خليفة حفتر. وكانت السعودية الركن الوحيد في المعادلة الذي تسعى موسكو لجذبه نحو الانخراط. – في الظاهر بدا أنّ قمم الرياض وصفقاتها مع الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب ستبعدان الرياض عن موسكو، وفي الواقع بدا أنّ ما يملكه ترامب ليقدّمه للسعودية لا يتعدّى الكلام، وتغطية أرباح من داخل البيت كتنصيب ولي ولي العهد مكان والده أو فتح النار على قطر، بينما كلفة هذه العلاقة على السعودية في ظلّ اقتصاد مأزوم وعجز يتضخم في الموازنات، واحتياطات محجوزة، تجعل الهاجس المالي أول الاهتمامات السعودية، ومفتاحه في استقرار السوق النفطية التي تتقاسم الرياض وموسكو فيها لقب أكبر منتجَيْن للنفط في العالم، ومن دون التفاهم مع موسكو لن يتحسّن سعر النفط ولن تتحسّن مداخيل الرياض. – خلال أيام متسارعة كانت موسكو تثبت نظام أستانة بشراكة إيرانية تركية، وتتفاهم مع فرنسا الدولة الأوروبية الأهمّ في الشرق الأوسط، وتمدّ جسور التوصل لتفاهمات كبرى مع مصر والسعودية، ممسكة بهواجس كلّ منهما وبيدها المفتاح، ملوّحة بمفتاح مشابه للهواجس «الإسرائيلية» سبق ولوّحت به لتركيا، تحت عنوان أنّ المزيد من التلاعب بالجغرافيا السورية، عبر توظيف جبهة النصرة وسواها، سيمنح المشروعية لتموضع مقابل في هذه الجغرافيا. وكما الأكراد في حالة تركيا، سيجعل هذه الجغرافيا مصدراً للمزيد من القلق باقتراب حزب الله من الحدود الجنوبية لسورية، وبالتالي فإنّ الاستثمار في قيامة الدولة السورية المركزية مهما كانت الخلافات معها يبقى ضماناً للاستقرار الذي يحتاجه الجميع. – تبدو روسيا قبل شهر من قمة الرئيسين بوتين وترامب ترتّب أوراقها لمشروع نظام إقليمي جديد، لشرق أوسط جديد، بينما واشنطن تحمل أعباء حلفائها الخائفين ومصالحها المهدّدة، ويبدو تفويض روسيا بإدارة الاستقرار أقرب الطرق لحفظ المصالح وطمأنة الحلفاء. (Visited 181 times, 176 visits today)

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Arab Zionists, Axis of Resistance, Brotherhood, Deep State, Egypt, GCC, Hezbollah, Iran, IRAQ, kurds, Lebanon, multipolar world, Nasser, Nasser Kandil, neo-Ottoman, Putin, Russia, Saudia, Trump, Turkey, USA, War on Syria, Zionist entity |