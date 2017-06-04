16-Year-Old Palestinian Girl Dies After Being Shot and Critically Injured by Israelis

Posted on by Richard Edmondson

Posted on June 2, 2017

BETHLEHEM (Ma’an) — A 16-year-old Palestinian girl who was shot and critically injured on Thursday by Israeli forces, succumbed to her wounds Friday morning, according to the hospital where the girl was being treated.

The teen, identified as Nuf Uqab Abd al-Jabar Infiaat from the Jenin-area village of Yaabad, was shot after she stabbed and lightly injured an Israeli soldier near the entrance of the illegal Mevo Dotan settlement in the Jenin district of the northern occupied West Bank.

View image on Twitter Follow Abbs Winston @AbbsWinston Family of 16-yr-old Palestinian girl, Nouf Infiyat, saying farewell after she succumbed to her gunshot wounds today after IOF shot her y’day

The Hillel Yaffe medical center in the Israeli city of Hadera released a statement on Friday saying the girl had succumbed to her wounds.

Infiaat’s body was returned by Israeli forces through the Salem military checkpoint on Friday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said, adding that her body had been taken to the Martyr Dr. Khalil Suleiman Hospital in Jenin to undergo an autopsy.

Following the stabbing on Thursday, Israeli emergency medical service Magen David Adom said in a statement on social media that the soldier was in “light condition,” while the Palestinian had been “neutralized” — the term used in Israel to refer indifferently to when a Palestinian has been injured or killed.

Security camera footage shared by Israeli media allegedly showed the young Palestinian passing the gate of Mevo Dotan, out of the camera’s sight, shortly before fleeing, pursued by Israeli security forces.

Meanwhile, AJ shared a video showing Israeli settlers insulting the young Palestinian as she lay wounded on the ground, calling her a “bitch” and telling her she deserved to die.

Follow AJ+ ✔ @ajplus A Palestinian girl was shot by Israeli soldiers. And while she was bleeding, settlers insulted her and told her to die. Continued here

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Intifada, IOF, Jerusalem, Life under occupation, Nazi Israel, Occupation Terrorism, Occupied W Bank, Palestine | Tagged: Hunger strike |