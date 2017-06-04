Breaking: Van runs over 20 people at the London Bridge in possible terrorist attack

Watch: London Bridge Evacuated As ‘Van Ploughs Into Pedestrians’
Armed police have sealed off London Bridge amid reports of a car mounting the pavement and ploughing into pedestrians.
Eyewitnesses report that as up to “15 to 20” people may have been hit by the vehicle.
Posted 3:40 PST – June 03, 2017
Al Jazeera Coverage
London Bridge, Borough Market and Vauxhall latest amid stabbings, gunfire and people mown down by van : A series of co-ordinated terror attacks have hit London in three different areas, with reports of dozens of casualties from gunfire, stabbings and pedestrians mown down by a vehicle.
John Pilger: Terror In Britain: What Did The Prime Minister Know? The causes of the Manchester atrocity, in which 22 mostly young people were murdered by a jihadist, are being suppressed to protect the secrets of British foreign policy.
BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:35 A.M.) – A large van veered off the main road on the London Bridge, tonight, striking at least 20 people who were in the vicinity.
According to eyewitnesses cited by The Telegraph, a white van was seen mounting the curb and running over as many as 20 people who were present at the London Bridge tonight.
Eyewitnesses added that three men in the van were seen carrying knives and stabbing civilians in the area.
Earlier in the day, the Islamic State (ISIL) released a statement encouraging their supporters to attack Christians during the month of Ramadan, using vehicles, knives, and guns.
No group has claimed responsibility for this attack.