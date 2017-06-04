Breaking: Van runs over 20 people at the London Bridge in possible terrorist attack

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Armed police have sealed off London Bridge amid reports of a car mounting the pavement and ploughing into pedestrians.

Eyewitnesses report that as up to “15 to 20” people may have been hit by the vehicle.

Posted 3:40 PST – June 03, 2017

London Bridge, Borough Market and Vauxhall latest amid stabbings, gunfire and people mown down by van : A series of co-ordinated terror attacks have hit London in three different areas, with reports of dozens of casualties from gunfire, stabbings and pedestrians mown down by a vehicle.

John Pilger: Terror In Britain: What Did The Prime Minister Know? The causes of the Manchester atrocity, in which 22 mostly young people were murdered by a jihadist, are being suppressed to protect the secrets of British foreign policy.

