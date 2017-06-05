Macron’s rationality and the Syrian-Iraqi borders عقلانية ماكرون والحدود السورية العراقية

Posted on by martyrashrakat

يونيو 4, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Russia through the force of its President Vladimir Putin and its Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was present in two important stations outside the priorities of the US President Donald Trump, and beyond its distinguished relationship with Turkey as well as its keenness to support it with a balanced role within a regional system led by Moscow where Ankara and Tehran represent its parties. Moscow had an understanding with Paris that allows its inclusion to the efforts of building a new regional system under the sponsorship of Russia, it made the same thing with Cairo. In the US absence of the war of Libya between the government of Firas Al-Sarraj who is supported by Turkey and NATO, and the commander Khalifa Hafter who is supported by Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Moscow devoted its importance to support Egypt, but in a remarkable change toward the political rationality the new French President Emanuel Macron after his meeting with the President Putin emerged to announce the support of a political solution in Syria that does not impose a negative attitude towards the Syrian President, on the contrary it paves the way for a cooperation with him on the basis of the Russian equation, which based on linking the transitional stage with keeping the state and its institutions, which means adopting the constitutional shift starting from a government in the light of the Syrian President and ending with elections according to a new constitution in which he participates.

When the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Choukri talks about a strategic cooperation in the war on terrorism that includes logistic, technical, operations, and intelligence support through a joint operations room with Russia, and when the President Macron talks after his meeting with the President Putin about a strategic cooperation committee that aims to put a comprehensive vision about the war on terrorism and the establishment of a comprehensive stability in the region, without ignoring to indicate to open the French embassy in Damascus but it is not among the priorities now, after it was from the taboos, then this means the success of Moscow to include two important forces in the policies of the Middle East; France and Egypt along with Turkey and Iran even from different positions to create the political solutions as the necessity of the war on terrorism.

To the extent through which Macron knows that the French interior supports a foreign policy that based on the openness to Russia and the solution in Syria in cooperation with the Syrian state, after his ancestor Hollande has put his popularity a cost for a reverse consideration, the Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi and his government know the vitality of the battle of Libya for the security of Egypt, and they both know that NATO will not support Egypt in its war against the government of Al-Sarraj, while Russia will not break up its relation with Turkey which supports Al-Sarraj, but it will continue supporting Egypt to win this war. France and Egypt were observing carefully the last wars of the US administration before making the critical shift toward Russia. The war has a title to prevent the connection between the Syrian army and the Popular Crowd across the Syrian-Iraqi borders, because this connection means practically resolving the course of war and the direction of the new balances, but this connection is no longer possible to be prevented after the arrival of the Popular Crowd to the Syrian borders and the progress of the Syrian army by having control over twenty thousand square kilometers from Badia towards the borders despite the US warnings.

Mohammed Bin Salman will go to Moscow to meet the President Putin having these considerations along with the need to cooperate with Moscow to control the oil market and its prices, after the Saudi expenses have been increased, and after the deficit resulted from the visit of the US President increased.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

مايو 30, 2017

– فيما حضرت روسيا بقوة برئيسها فلاديمير بوتين ووزير خارجيتها سيرغي لافروف في محطتين هامتين خارج دائرة أولوية الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب، وعابرة فوق علاقتها المميزة مع تركيا وحرصها على استيعابها بدور وازن ضمن منظومة إقليمية تقودها موسكو وتمثل أنقرة وطهران جناحيها، توّجت موسكو مع باريس تفاهماً يتيح ضمّها لجهود بناء نظام إقليمي جديد برعاية روسية، وفعلت الشيء نفسه مع القاهرة. ففي غياب أميركي عن حرب ليبيا بين حكومة فايز السراج المدعوم من تركيا وحلف الأطلسي وقائد الجيش خليفة حفتر المدعوم من مصر والسعودية، وضعت موسكو ثقلها لمساندة مصر. وفي تغيير لافت نحو العقلانية السياسية خرج الرئيس الفرنسي الجديد إيمانويل ماكرون بعد لقائه الرئيس بوتين ليعلن دعم حلّ سياسي في سورية، لا يشترط السلبية تجاه الرئيس السوري بل يفتح مجالاً للتعاون معه إلى قاعدة المعادلة الروسية التي تقوم على ربط المرحلة الانتقالية بالحفاظ على الدولة ومؤسساتها، ما يعني اعتماد الانتقال الدستوري، بدءاً بحكومة في ظلّ الرئيس السوري وانتهاء بانتخابات وفقاً لدستور جديد يشارك فيها.

– عندما يخرج وزير الخارجية المصري سامح شكري يتحدث عن تعاون استراتيجي في مجال الحرب على الإرهاب، يتضمّن دعماً لوجستياً وتقنياً وعملياتياً واستخبارياً عبر غرفة عمليات مشتركة مع روسيا، ويخرج الرئيس ماكرون من لقائه مع الرئيس بوتين يتحدّث عن لجنة تعاون استراتيجي بهدف وضع تصوّر شامل للحرب على الإرهاب وإقامة استقرار شامل في المنطقة، من دون أن يستبعد فتح السفارة الفرنسية في دمشق بقوله ليست ضمن الأولويات حالياً، بعدما كانت من المحرّمات سابقاً، فذلك يعني نجاح موسكو بضمّ قوتين وازنتين في سياسات الشرق الأوسط هما فرنسا ومصر إلى جانب تركيا وإيران، ولو من مواقع مختلفة وخلافية، لصناعة الحلول السياسية كخلفية ضرورية لخوض الحرب على الإرهاب.

– بالمقدار الذي يعرف ماكرون أنّ الداخل الفرنسي يساند سياسة خارجية تقوم على الانفتاح على روسيا والحلّ في سورية بالتعاون مع الدولة السورية، وأنّ سلفه هولاند وضع رصيده الشعبي ثمناً لعناد معاكس، يعرف الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي وحكومته حيوية معركة ليبيا لأمن مصر، ويعرفان أنّ الأطلسي لن يساند مصر في حربها على حكومة السراج، بينما لا تتوقف روسيا عند علاقتها بتركيا الداعمة للسراج وتمدّ يدها كما في السابق لمصر للفوز بهذه الحرب، لكن فرنسا ومصر كانتا تراقبان بعناية آخر حروب الإدارة الأميركية قبل إحداث النقلة الحاسمة نحو روسيا. والحرب لها عنوان هو منع التواصل بين الجيش السوري والحشد الشعبي عبر الحدود السورية العراقية. وهذا التواصل يعني عملياً حسم وجهة الحرب ووجهة التوازنات الجديدة، وهو تواصل ما عاد ممكناً منعه بعد بلوغ الحشد الشعبي الحدود مع سورية، وتقدّم الجيش السوري بالسيطرة على عشرين ألف كلم مربع من البادية باتجاه الحدود، رغم الإنذارات الأميركية.

– يتوجّه محمد بن سلمان إلى موسكو للقاء الرئيس بوتين، وأمامه هذه الصورة ومعها الحاجة لتعاون موسكو في ضبط سوق النفط وأسعاره، بعدما زادت النفقات السعودية وزاد العجز بمترتبات زيارة الرئيس الأميركي.

(Visited 5٬306 times, 5 visits today)

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, Egypt, Egypt's Army, Europe, France, GCC, Iran, IRAQ, IRAQI POPULAR MOBILIZATION, ISIL, Levant, Libya, Macron, Nasser Kandil, Putin, Russia, Saudia, Syria, Syrian Army, Torture, USA |