The Iranian elections and the surprises الانتخابات الإيرانية والمفاجآت

يونيو 4, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

In every election season Iran gives a message and a moral, everything has been arranged quietly and carefully in order to fix the lesson and the message. The Islamic Republic in Iran is a unique example of a regime that is able to keep its stability, its constants, and the sources of its power, but at the same time it can produce a flexible formula to the authority in which the public opinion plays a crucial role in its concerns, interests, and the distribution among its blocs. The Iranian democracy emerges to meet the aspirations of the supreme interests of the country to the same extent of resorting to the ballot boxes, as an expression of the public and elitist interaction and a framework for measuring the balances and the roles of the component movements of the regime and those which compete on its leadership.

The Supreme Leader occupies the role of the compass which directs the regime, its interventions, and delusions which are not far from determining the message needed by Iran in every election season. Along with the President Mohammed Khatamei, the President Ahmadinejad, and the President Hassan Rouhani it has a meaning and a role, it is directed to the enemy or the friendly abroad that surpasses the limits of the class which wins or the movement which leads the country in its internal policies. The supreme leadership of the country is entrusted to the Supreme Leader to protect the constants and to determine the active factors of the defense and the foreign policies, as well as the pivotal mission of building the capacity which was and still the first Iranian issue, from the time of the nuclear capability to the time of the missile capability, along with building the regional role.

The Revolutionary Guard forms the source of password which plays an organized and a crucial role in the elections when the Supreme Leader has a preference of a hint or a statement. The Guard which forms the shield of Iran is neither a local political background nor a movement which competes to rule even if its leaders wish in their feelings and choices that the winning be in favor of the one whom they find closer to the necessities of the mission for which the Guard was found to protect, they form the party of the Supreme Leader that does not deviate from the supreme interest in favor of its own account, they adjust their behavior according to what ensure the achievement of what they want in every event and occasion. As it was clear in the inaugural speech of the President Khatami where the regime needed time to be able to overcome the difficult obstacles in the issue of building the nuclear capacity, and as it was required for challenge and going on in the choice of construction in the era of the President Ahmadinejad, it was required for negotiation and for showing the professionalism of diplomacy to assert the rights and to reap the fruits of steadfastness as well as to profit diplomatically, politically, and economically when the opportunity arises.

This time, the cultural chaos which prevails in the world seems as the surrealistic scene of the collapsing democracy in its values which prevails on the western countries, as the example of Donald Trump who depends on non-regulation, and the example of Macron who is as a robot that is made by the machinery of regulation, so Iran wanted to make the results of its elections ambiguous and to show an example of democracy where the winning depends on points, so they bore a lot of surprises. There were estimations and withdrawals; the suspense was till the last day and even till the last hour, where the Supreme Leader emerged to say that the winner is the regime and the people not the name of the candidate who will win the presidency.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

مايو 19, 2017

– تقدم إيران في كلّ موسم انتخابي عبرة تريدها ورسالة توجّهها وبعناية وهدوء يكون قد رُتِّب كلّ شيء لتصل الرسالة وتترسّخ العبرة. ففي إيران بعد الجمهورية الإسلامية نموذج فريد لنظام قادر على حفظ استقراره وثوابته، ومصادر قوّته، لكنه قادر في الوقت نفسه على إنتاج صيغة مرنة لتداول السلطة يلعب فيها الرأي العام وهمومه واهتماماته، وتوزعه بين تكتلاته، دوراً حاسماً، لتظهر الديمقراطية الإيرانية ملبّية تطلعات المصالح العليا للدولة بالقدر نفسه الذي تشتغل فيه آلة الاحتكام لصناديق الاقتراع لتبقيها تعبيراً عن تفاعلية جماهيرية ونخبوية، وإطاراً لقياس الأوزان والأدوار للتيارات المكوّنة بإجماليها للنظام والمتنافسة على قيادته.

– يحتلّ المرشد دور البوصلة الموجهة لدفة سفينة النظام، وتدخلاته أو إيحاءاته ليست بعيدة عن تحديد الرسالة التي تريدها إيران في كلّ موسم انتخابي، وقد كان لها ذلك في مواسم مضت، فمعها كان للرئيس محمد خاتمي وللرئيس أحمدي نجاد وللرئيس حسن روحاني معنى ودور في الرسالة الموجّهة للخارج الصديق والعدو، يتخطى حدود الشريحة التي تنتصر والتيار الذي يقود الدولة في سياساتها الداخلية. فالقيادة العليا للدولة معقودة للمرشد في حماية الثوابت وتحديد الموجّهات العاملة للسياستين الدفاعية والخارجية، وللمهمة المحورية في بناء القدرة، التي كانت ولا تزال قضية إيرانية أولى، من زمن القدرة النووية إلى زمن القدرة الصاروخية، ومعهما بناء الدور الإقليمي.

– يشكل الحرس الثوري مصدر كلمة السرّ التي تلعب دوراً منظماً وحاسماً في الانتخابات عندما يكون للمرشد ترجيحاً بتلميح أو بتصريح، والحرس الذي يشكل درع إيران ليس دكاناً سياسياً محلياً، ولا تياراً يشارك في التنافس على الحكم، ولو رغب قادته بعواطفهم وخياراتهم بأن يكون الفوز من نصيب من يرونه أقرب لتوجهات المهمة التي وجد الحرس لحمايتها، فهم حزب المرشد الذي لا يحيد قيد أنملة عن حسابه للمصلحة العليا، ويضبطون إيقاعهم بما يضمن تحقيق ما ترجوه من كلّ محطة واستحقاق. وكما كان واضحاً في رسالة وصول الرئيس خاتمي أن يشتري النظام وقتاً ليتمكن من تخطي مراحله الصعبة في ملف بناء القدرة النووية، وكان مطلوباً أن يتحدّى ويمضي قدماً في خيار البناء في مرحلة الرئيس أحمدي نجاد، كان مطلوباً أن يفاوض ويظهر مهارة الدبلوماسية لتثبيت الحقوق وقطاف ثمار الصمود، وترصيد الأرباح دبلوماسياً وسياسياً واقتصادياً عندما تحين الفرصة.

– هذه المرة تبدو الفوضى الثقافية التي تسود العالم، كما يبدو المشهد السريالي للديمقراطية المتهالكة بقيمها على مساحة دول الغرب، من نموذج دونالد ترامب القائم على اللانظام إلى نموذج ماكرون المصنّع كروبوت من صلب ماكينات النظام، تريد إيران لانتخاباتها أن تكون غامضة النتائج، وأن تقدّم نموذجاً لديمقراطية يجري الفوز فيها بالنقاط وتحمل الكثير من المفاجآت، فتتأرجح التقديرات وتتمّ الانسحابات ويستمرّ خلط الأوراق حتى اليوم الأخير، بل والساعة الأخيرة، ويخرج المرشد ليقول إنّ الفائز هو النظام والشعب وليس اسم المرشح الذي سيتولى الرئاسة.

