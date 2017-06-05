BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – Saudi regime forces have constructed a makeshift wall around the predominately Shi’ite city of Al-Awamiya, blocking thousands of civilians from fleeing the area.

Initially, the Saudi regime forces besieged the city by deploying tanks and other armored military vehicles to block any civilians from exiting.

However, with the three weeks into this siege, the Saudi regime forces have decided to concentrate the bulk of their forces to one area around the city, while blocking all exits with makeshift walls.

According to Saudi state media, their forces are combating armed “terrorists” in Al-Awamiya, but this operation has been criticized by the international community, most notably the United Nations, for the inhuman treatment of the city’s residents.