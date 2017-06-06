President Vladimir Putin On Alleged Russian Election Interference

Posted on by fada1

(Full Exclusive) | Megyn Kelly | NBC News

Megyn Kelly sits down for an exclusive interview with President Vladimir Putin, asking him about allegations that the Russians interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Posted June 05, 2017

The Real Danger in Demonizing Putin’s Russia

Putin to Oliver Stone: I suggested Russia joining NATO to Clinton: While Clinton replied that he “didn’t mind,” the rest of the American delegation became visibly nervous, Putin went on to say, smiling.

