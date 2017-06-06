WHAT’S BEHIND THE QATARI MANEUVER? IT’S GAS, MY BOY–GAS; DERA’A: ALQAEDA DEVASTATED AS SYRIAN ARMY REINFORCEMENTS ARRIVE TO KICK THEM OUT; SYRIAN ARMY BLASTS ISIS EAST OF HAMA IN NEW CAMPAIGN; LIBERATES 6 NEW TOWNS

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Ziad Fadel

Well, it ain’t Iran’s truly honest elections which swayed the Amir of Qatar, Tameem bin Hamad `Aali Thaani, to switch loyalties to Iran. And, it wasn’t anything to do with the largest American military base in the region at Al-‘Udayd. In fact, the switch to Iran while hosting the U.S. would seem an unlikely coupling. But, not if you are a mini-state on the verge of self-destruction through a disadvantaged economic position.

You see, folks, once the natural gas pipeline is completed from Iran, across Iraq, to Syria’s coast, Qatari gas will be so expensive that the country will float on its cash reserves for a couple of years and then, implode. No more Qatar.

Hmmmm. The Iranians thought. What if we let the Qataris in on the deal? What if we share the natural gas pipeline? What if we can drive a wedge between Qatar and the rest of the Arabian trash on the Gulf? Wouldn’t that be British of us?

And so, it has happened. Iran has agreed to give Qatar a share of its rights in the pipeline to Syria and Damascus has agreed as long as Qatar discontinues its support for Al-Qaeda, ISIS and all the other rat groups like Faylaq Al-Rahmaan. Soon, Qatar’s useless military officers will be withdrawn from MOK in Jordan. And, better yet, Qatar is now absolved from any further obligation to the so-called “Saudi coalition” in the very unpopular war in Yemen.

The Saudis are enraged. How could Qatar support the Muslim Brotherhood, a group of Islamist fundamentalists who are deeply opposed to rule by primogenture or dynasticism? And, how could Qatar, a fellow rag-head nation hand its baton to Shi’I Iran, Saudi Arabia’s main enemy in the region? How, indeed? The Egyptians, so affronted by Qatar’s actions, accepted a check from Saudi Arabia in the billions in order to get it to pull its embassy out of Doha. Even the “government” in East Libya also departed.

Will Saudi Arabia attack Qatar with the U.S. base right there? Hardly, unless the U.S. pulls its assets out which will cost Mr. Trump a pretty penny. And how can Saudi Arabia do anything about it when it has its own paws full in Yemen? Politics make strange bedfellows – the U.S. and Iran in a menage a trois fit for the history books. I can’t wait to hear Trump explain this one away.

Don’t pay attention to the Washington stink tanks. They are deliberately hiding the facts from the pushover press. Pathetic. Let’s watch and see how long Saudi Arabia will take to act now that it’s enemy, Iran, is right on the border. ZAF

DER’AH:

The Syrian Army was attacked the day before yesterday by Alqaeda/Nusra in positions held around the northeastern and northwestern Al-Manshiyya Quarter. The Syrian Army knew that the terrorists were planning this attack by monitoring their movements, accumulating reports from citizens and by listening in on their traffic. It was certain that they would attack before the column of reinforcements from Damascus was set to arrive today. It was a disaster for the terrorists. Not only are they intellectually inferior to the minds directing the Syrian military forces, they are also fighting now with a diminishing belief that God is on their side. The rout was so massive, the SAA had the full opportunity to conduct a field assessment without fear of snipers. The snipers, actually, had been eliminated by highly precise artillery and rocket fire which brought several buildings down on their heads. Here are the names of the deviants killed by the Syrian Army. These are all Alqaeda members:

1. Wasseem Yunus Thallaaj Al-Masaalima (This is the rodent who commanded the terrorists on the ground)

2. Hassan Subhi Abaazeed (Another field commander who just didn’t luck out)

3. Mahmoud Haamid Al-Zu’bi (Another failed commander)

4. Kaasib Muhammad Al-‘Umar

5. ‘Abdullah Naadir ‘Izza

6. Saalim Muhammad Al-Shaykh Abu Shawsha

7. Mustafaa Muhammad ‘Awadh Al-‘Issa Al-Haaj-‘Ali

8. ‘Uthmaan Muqbil Falaaha

9. Khaalid Muhammad Al-Sabaasina

10. Tawfeeq Ahmad Al-‘Umar

11. Ahmad Mahmoud Al-Muhsin

12. Mahmoud Haamid Mahmoud Al-Zu’bi

13. Ibraaheem ‘Addaad Al-Karraad

14. Ahmad ‘Aarif Al-Muhsin Al-Mahaameed

15. Husaam ‘Umar Al-‘Umar

16. Mousaa Khaalid Al-Karraad

17. Ismaa’eel Khaalid Al-Taalib

18. Naassir Bakkoor Al-Fallaah

19. Raami Tawfeeq Al-Masaalima

20. ‘Abdul-Hakeem Arsheedaat Abaazeed

21. Ismaa’eel Khaalid Al-Taalib

22. Saamir ‘Umar Al-Zu’bi

23. Haasim Hassan Al-Mahaameed

24. ‘Abdul-Wahhaab Saalim ‘Umraan

25. Ziyaad Ahmad Al-Hassan (a/k/a “Abu Suhayb Al-Ansaari)

26. Badr Muhammad Al-Khateeb

27. Abu ‘Umar Al-Hawraani (Id. pending)

MAY THEY ALL BURN IN THE FLAMES OF HELL.

It is estimated that around 100 were wounded. The Syrian Army destroyed 2 tanks, 3 rocket launchers and 1 armored car.

Note to readers: The names Al-Mahaameed, Abaazeed, Al-Masaalima, Al-Zu’bi are all the prominent clans of the Der’ah area. Their names have popped up constantly in the lists of the dead for 6 years and it’s amazing that they have not become extinct.

HAMA:

Al-Salamiyya Area: The SAA, flush with news weapons and soldiers freed from other entanglements around the country, barreled into ISIS positions with T-72 tanks armed with the domestically produced Saraab 1 anti-anti-armor deflection system and punished ISIS mercilessly. As of today, these towns have been liberated:

‘Akash

Umm Mayl

Al-Hardaana

Abu Hubaylaat

Al-‘Arshoona

‘Uqayrabaat

Note to Readers: The Russian Reconciliation Center at Humaymeem has announced that over 1,500 towns have now joined the reconciliation program. Imagine how many Syrian soldiers are now free to pursue the terrorist vultures.

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (11:35 A.M.) – A large convoy of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) has been noticed moving towards Iraqi-Saudi border.

Iraqi journalist, Haidar Sumeri, published a video footage of the convoy travelling through desert terrain:

According to Sumeri, Iraqi authorities have already built a Najaf – Karbala – Saudi border defense line, and current deployment of PMU is the next stage of Iraq’s security build-up near southern border.

It is also noteworthy that Iraqi government openly expressed support for Qatar in their conflict with Saudi Arabia, saying that “Qatar is being unfairly accused”.

