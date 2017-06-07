Britain and Jihadism: What does the Third Terrorist Attack in less than Three Months Tell Us?

Posted on June 7, 2017 by michaellee2009

Britain and Jihadism: What does the Third Terrorist Attack in less than 3 months tell us? 

564523433

 

Advertisements

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Cameron, ISIL, M15, M16, Theresa May, UK, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, Wars for Israel |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: