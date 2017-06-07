Posted on by michaellee2009

‘Israel in league with ISIL, Saudi Arabia’

Israel has been conspiring with the Daesh (ISIL) terrorist group and Saudi Arabia to spread extremism in the Middle East and destabilize the region, a former US Senate candidate says.

“Israel is in league with ISIS (ISIL), Israel is in league with Saudi Arabia, Israel is in league in what has been up to this point the full alliance between Saudi Arabia and the entirety of the [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council states and Turkey in regards to supporting sunni Wahhabi extremists,” said Mark Dankof, who is also a broadcaster and pastor in San Antonio, Texas.

“[The] Saudi and all of its regional allies have been full players in supporting terrorism in the region, up to and including the Israelis, who are fully involved with the Saudis in this effort,” Dankof told Press TV on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump says that leaders of Saudi Arabia and its regional allies had warned him that Qatar was funding “radical ideology” after he demanded they stop financing militant groups.

Trump made the comments on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Libya, and several other countries cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday over allegations that Doha is sponsoring terrorism and destabilizing the region.

“During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar – look!,” Trump tweeted, appearing to back Saudi Arabia and its allies in the diplomatic crisis.

Qatar vehemently denies the accusations that it supports extremist groups, calling them baseless. Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told Al Jazeera on Monday that the growing tensions were the result of fabrications in Saudi- and Emirati-controlled media.

“It’s difficult to decide whether Donald Trump is an overt Zionist agent or an absolute idiot; but he’s apparently one of the two in regard to his most recent remarks he made about Qatar,” Dankof said.

The split among the Arab states erupted last month after Trump visited Saudi Arabia where he accused Iran of “destabilizing interventions” in Arab lands.

Saudi Arabia was the first stop on Trump’s first international trip on May 20. No other US president has made the kingdom their first foreign visit.

