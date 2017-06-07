Putin Tells Qatar’s Emir Russia Wants Diplomatic Solution to Crises

Posted on by martyrashrakat

June 6, 2017

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, that Russia’s stance remains that crisis situations should be solved by politic and diplomatic means, “in dialogue”, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

In a phone call, Putin and al-Thani also discussed cooperation between Russia and Qatar, primarily in economic, trade and investment areas.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed diplomatic relations with Qatar in a coordinated move on Monday.

Source: Reuters

June 5, 2017

The current diplomatic war on Qatar was caused by the leaked reports about the Emirati role in inaugurating Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) as KSA’s king and the possibility that more scandalous reports would be leaked, according to the famous Saudi social media activist Mujtahid.

After hacking the e-mail of the Emirati envoy to USA Youssef Outaiba, a number of documents showed that the Emirates tried to bribe the Trump’s administration to go through inaugurating MBS, Mujtahid tweeted.

MBS was extremely angered by the leaks because they expose his hidden plots, Mujtahid added.

Preserving peace in the Gulf area is a US priority, so Trump’s administration is expected to prevent any escalation if UAE had not bribed his team, Mujtahid noted.

A message leaked after Outaiba’s e-mail was hacked shows that the UAE diplomat congratulated the US writer David Ignatius for interviewing MBS, stressing that UAE prepares for Bin Salma’s inauguration.

Source: Al-Manar Website

