DAMASCUS, SYRIA (6: 45 P.M.) – A US drone which was hovering over the Syrian Desert where deadly airstrikes took place yesterday was tracked down by an Iranian drone.

According to informed sources, the US drone provided the coalition fighter jets with the location of the pro-Syrian government forces near al-Tanf border crossing with Iraq.

Several Iraqi paramilitary troops were killed as a US warplanes bombed their position deep in the Syrian Desert.

The commander of the operation room of Syria’s allied forces strongly denounced the attack, describing it as a ‘reckless and dangerous behavior’ which proves the ‘American lies and hypocrisy about fighting terrorism’.

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4: 10 P.M.) – The US-coalition has conducted, yesterday evening, another airstrike against forces allied with the Syrian government in the northeastern countryside of Homs. "The Coalition destroyed additional pro-regime forces that advanced inside the well-established de-conflication zone in southern Syria on June 6," a statement released by the Pentagon read. The General Command of the Syrian Army and Armed Forces denounced the attack which killed a number of troops and caused material damage. "This aggression confirms the support provided by these 'powers' for terror groups as the Syrian Army and allies continue to overrun ISIS on a daily basis," the General Command said in an official statement released last night. According to pro-rebel media, the airstrikes killed Mohammed Hussieni, a senior field commander for the Afghan militia fighting ISIS alongside the Syrian Army. Last week, the coalition planes dropped leaflets warning the Syrian forces and allies from getting closer to Al-Tanf border crossing.

