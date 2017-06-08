Saudi Arabia will occupy Qatar السعودية ستحتل قطر

Posted on by martyrashrakat

يونيو 7, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Nothing has occurred to justify severing the diplomatic relations and the punitive procedures against Qatar during the days that followed publishing the speech attributed to the Prince of Qatar and adopting it as a pretext for the continuous Saudi campaign against the Prince of Qatar, despite the Prince’s denial of the validity of the published speech, what has happened was a series of indications that confirm Qatar’s desire to solve the crisis through concessions that they seem to have high Saudi ceiling. After it was clear that the speech attributed to the Prince of Qatar was fabricated as a justification to create the crisis towards what satisfies Riyadh and equals what it paid to the US President Donald Trump in exchange of authorizing to solve the Qatari crisis according to the Saudi interests.

This means that there is a goal that must be reached by the crisis; it is one of three hypotheses, the continuation of escalation, the continuation of the crisis, and its turning into mutual media war. It is a matter that does not suit Saudi Arabia after it took many steps and mobilization till it brought countries as Maldives and Mauritius Islands to announce their breaking off their relations with Qatar, after Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and Bahrain took unified decisions to break off their relations, to close the airspaces and the water, to expel the nationals, and to withdraw the investments. So the matter becomes between two choices either a settlement that ends with the stepping down of the ruling Prince of Qatar and handing over the power to whom agreed by Riyadh, or with the invasion of Qatar militarily after arranging a coup that announces the overthrow of the ruling Prince, and thus he will appeal to Saudi Arabia for fear of what he called the danger of the Iranian intervention.

After the visit of Trump the Saudis ensured at least the neutrality of Al-Adid the US military base, since it is the actual ruler of Qatar militarily, they ensured that if they succeed in enticing Iran for a military intervention, the battle will take place in a Gulf country in which Washington will find itself committed to support Saudi Arabia in this war, so this will ensure an international understanding if there is a confrontation with Iran. Saudi Arabia wants this to show that the battle with Qatar is as a part of the confrontation with Iran with ensuing the winning in it to show that Iran is weaker than it claims. The Saudis want to make the Qatari Prince appeal Tehran to repel the Saudi invasion in order to involve Iran.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia shared the stages of war against Syria and the resistance as they shared their funding, so the ceiling of what Iran can offer is the facilitation of the transfer of the Turkish ground units across its territories to move by sea to Qatar, and when Iran decides to confront Saudi Arabia in the Gulf, then Yemen and Bahrain are supposed to have the support than Qatar, and if Saudi Arabia is need of this battle which was drawn with the Americans then Iran will not give it to them, so Qatar and Turkey have to think how to confront the risks from their allies or to move totally from one alliance to another alliance which includes Iran, Russia, Iraq, Syria, and the resistance. The beginning of belonging to it is a public review of what it had committed of crimes against Syria, and dismantling the armed groups supported by Doha and Ankara, as well as supporting the Syrian army to extend its domination over its national territory to make up for some of the crimes committed against Syria and the axis of the resistance.

Unless this happens, the day of the Saudi invasion of Qatar is not so far.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

يونيو 6, 2017

– لم يحدث ما يبرّر الذهاب لقطع العلاقات الدبلوماسية وجملة الإجراءات العقابية بحق قطر، خلال الأيام التي أعقبت نشر الخطاب المنسوب لأمير قطر واتخاذه ذريعة لحملة سعودية متواصلة ضد أمير قطر، رغم نفي الأمير صحة الكلام المنشور، بل ما حدث كانت جملة إشارات تؤكد رغبة قطر بتسوية الأزمة عبر تنازلات يبدو أن سقفها السعودي كان عالياً، بعدما صار واضحاً أن الكلام المنسوب لأمير قطر دبِّر كمبرر لافتعال الأزمة، وصولاً لما يرضي الرياض ويعادل ما سدّدته للرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب مقابل التفويض بحل الأزمة القطرية، وفقاً لمصالح السعودية.

– هذا يعني أن هناك هدفاً يجب أن تبلغه الأزمة، هو أحد ثلاث فرضيات، تواصل التصعيد واستمرار الأزمة وتحوّلها حرباً إعلامية متبادلة، وهو أمر لا يناسب السعودية بحجم ما بلغته من خطوات وحشد وصل استجلاب دول كجزر المالديف وجزر مورشيوس لإعلان قطع علاقاتها مع قطر، بعدما اتخذت السعودية والإمارات ومصر والبحرين قرارات موحّدة بقطع العلاقات وإغلاق الأجواء والمياه وطرد الرعايا وسحب الاستثمارات، ما يجعل الطريق بين اثنين إما تسوية تنتهي بتنحّي الأمير الحاكم في قطر وتسليم الحكم لمن ترتضيه الرياض أو غزو قطر عسكرياً بعد تدبير انقلاب يعلن إطاحة الأمير الحاكم ويستنجد بالسعودية خشية ما يسمّيه خطر التدخل الإيراني.

– ضمن السعوديون خلال زيارة ترامب حياد قاعدة العديد العسكرية الأميركية على الأقل، وهي الحاكم الفعلي عسكرياً لقطر، وضمنوا أنهم إذا نجحوا في استدراج إيران لتدخل عسكري، فالمعركة ستدور في بلد خليجي تجد واشنطن نفسها ملزمة بدعم السعودية في هذه الحرب، واستطراداً ما يحققه الصراع على تراب دولة خليجية عربية من غطاء للسعودية يتيح توفير تفهّم دولي. إذا وقعت مواجهة مع إيران، وهو ما تريده السعودية لتظهير المعركة مع قطر كجزء من المواجهة مع إيران، مع ضمان الفوز بها، وتظهير إيران أضعف من حجم ما توحي به قوتها، وللتورط الإيراني طريق استنجاد أمير قطر بطهران لصدّ غزو سعودي، يريد السعوديون أن يقوم به الأمير القطري.

– قطر والسعودية تقاسمتا مراحل الحرب ضد سورية والمقاومة، كما تقاسمتا تمويلها. وسقف ما يمكن لإيران تقديمه هو تسهيل انتقال وحدات تركية برية عبر أراضيها للانتقال بحراً إلى قطر. وعندما تقرّر إيران المواجهة مع السعودية في الخليج فاليمن والبحرين أحقّ بالإسناد من قطر. وإذا كانت السعودية بحاجة لهذه المعركة المرسومة مع الأميركيين، فلن تمنحهم إياها طهران، وعلى قطر وتركيا أن تفكّرا بكيف تواجهان الأخطار من حلفائهما، أو أن تنتقلا كلياً من حلف إلى حلف مقابل هو حلف إيران وروسيا والعراق وسورية والمقاومة. وبداية الانتساب إليه مراجعة علنية لما ارتكب من جرائم بحق سورية والسير بتفكيك الجماعات المسلحة التي ترعاها الدوحة وأنقرة ومساعدة الجيش السوري على بسط سيطرته فوق ترابه الوطني تكفيراً عن بعض كثير من الجرائم التي ارتكبت بحق سورية ومحور المقاومة.

– ما لم يحدث ذلك فليس بعيداً اليوم الذي تغزو فيه السعودية قطر.

