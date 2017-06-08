“No Kurdish entity in Syria” is the title of the next Astana لا كيان كردي في سورية عنوان أستانة المقبل

Posted on by martyrashrakat

يونيو 7, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The deal disclosed by the Russian Caliber missiles and the declarations of the Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov between ISIS and the armed Kurdish groups through a barter of peaceful handing over of Raqqa in exchange of ensuring secure withdrawal corridors to the Syrian Badia revealed the priority of the formation of a local Kurdish authority in the provinces of Raqqa, Deir Al Zour, and Hasaka according to these Kurdish groups to their belonging to Syrian national auspices, that includes the right of participation in making the form of the new regime and constitution based on the sticking to the unity of the Syrian territories. The threats issued by these groups to the Popular Crowd not to enter the Syrian territories in the provinces of Hasaka and Deir Al Zour even through an understanding with the Syrian state to fight ISIS emphasize this priority on one hand, and the exclusiveness of the US reference in formulating orientations of these groups on the other hand, even at the expense of their Syrian identity and the credibility of the war on ISIS at the same time.

During the war years, the Kurdish armed groups have got a special sponsorship and a distinctive treatment from the Syrian country and from Russia. Despite the special relationship with Washington which was apparent from a long time, the Syrian state did not hesitate to overlook the bloody events which affected it by these groups in the province of Hasaka, on the contrary it tried to protect them in Manbej against the Turkish threat at the moment of the apparent US abandonment, it facilitated opening the road Al Qamishli-Aleppo-Damascus-Beirut, while Russia has waged battles to impose the participation of these groups in the rounds of the negotiation in Geneva despite the absence of the US pressure on its allies to impose the Kurdish component and its presence, till the scandal of the deal with ISIS occurred, so it was as “the straw that broke the camel’s back”.

The deal with ISIS at the expense of the war with the organization which took the title of the Kurdish armed formations and the title of the American occupation of part of Syria is bigger than a tactical event or field performance, it is an expression of US strategy that accepted by the Kurds, and which draws the priorities according to the Russian and Syrian reading, it based on the priority of forming Kurdish military economic and political privacy inspired by the experience of Iraqi Kurdistan with which the efforts of the political solution have been disrupted, it expands the war on ISIS by transferring the organization from one place to another through which Washington gets a coverage for its occupation as an associate of a local group that has legitimacy, rights, and privacy. In the north east of Syria there are oil and agricultural wealth and a limited number of populations that will be reduced with the hegemony of one part of the region components. This makes it more attractive to the Americans as an alternative of the failure in having control over all of Syria. The unannounced Kurdish state in Syria is useful for the Americans through its connection with the project of the seeking to expand through other groups to complete having control of the Syrian-Iraqi borders even in a short depth of the Kurdish dominance areas, so what is the need of Washington for a political solution in Syria while the management of chaos seems more useful?

Strategic shifts will result from the Syrian, Russian, and Iranian clarity for what is going on, it is a clarity that seems Turkish as well, so this will make next Astana meeting more important than before with a priority entitled the prevention of turning the Kurdish privacy into a project of targeting the unity of Syria. This is the significance of the speech of the Russian President about the concern of the risks of dividing Syria, as it is the significance of using the strategic caliber missiles to send a message that the matter is a red Russian line.

The equation since Geneva I till Geneva XI was under the title of no political settlement except the priority of the war on terrorism. Today the equation became no credibility of the war on terrorism without sticking to the unity of Syria. As the seeking was for an alliance based on the partnership in the war on terrorism as an entrance for the partnership in the political solution in Syria, the seeking becomes for an alliance based on the sticking to the unity of Syria as a condition for the partnership in the alliance of the war on terrorism and the political solution in Syria, Astana seems a title that indicated to the next task.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

يونيو 3, 2017

– كشفت الصفقة التي فضحتها صواريخ كاليبر الروسية وتصريحات وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف بين داعش والجماعات الكردية المسلحة بمقايضة تسليم سلمي للرقة بتأمين ممرات انسحاب آمن منها إلى البادية السورية، أولوية قيام سلطة كردية محلية في محافظات الرقة ودير الزور والحسكة لدى هذه الجماعات الكردية على انضوائها في ظلال وطنية سورية، تتضمّن حق المشاركة في صياغة شكل نظام الحكم والدستور الجديدين من ضمن منظومة التمسّك بوحدة التراب السوري. وجاءت التحذيرات الصادرة عن هذه الجماعات للحشد الشعبي بعدم دخول الأراضي السورية في محافظتي الحسكة ودير الزور ولو من ضمن تفاهم مع الدولة السورية لقتال داعش، تأكيداً على هذه الأولوية من جهة، وعلى حصرية المرجعية الأميركية في صياغة توجّهات هذه الجماعات، ولو على حساب هويتها السورية وصدقية الحرب على داعش في آن واحد.

– خلال سنوات الحرب حظيت الجماعات الكردية المسلحة برعاية خاصة ومعاملة مميّزة من الدولة السورية ومن روسيا. فرغم العلاقة الخاصة بواشنطن التي بدت ظاهرة منذ زمن غير قصير لم تتردّد الدولة السورية في التغاضي عن أحداث دموية أصابتها على يد هذه الجماعات في محافظة الحسكة، وفتحت الباب لحمايتها في منبج بوجه التهديد التركي في لحظة تخلٍّ أميركي بائن، وسهّلت فتح طريق القامشلي حلب دمشق بيروت بالتنسيق معها، بينما حرصت روسيا على خوض معارك فرض مشاركة هذه الجماعات في جولات التفاوض في جنيف، رغم الغياب الأميركي عن ساحة الضغط على حلفائها لفرض المكوّن الكردي وحضوره، حتى وقعت فضيحة الصفقة مع داعش فكانت القشة التي قصمت ظهر البعير.

– الصفقة مع داعش على حساب الحرب مع التنظيم المتخذ عنواناً للتشكيلات الكردية المسلحة وللاحتلال الأميركي لجزء من سورية، أكبر من حدث تكتيكي أو ممارسة ميدانية، بل هو تعبير عن استراتيجية أميركية يرتضيها الأكراد ترسم الأولويات وفق القراءة الروسية والسورية، تقوم على أولوية نشوء خصوصية كردية عسكرية اقتصادية سياسية تستوحي تجربة كردستان العراق، تعطّل معها مساعي الحلّ السياسي، وتمدّد لحسابها الحرب على داعش بنقل التنظيم من بقعة إلى بقعة، وتحصل خلالها واشنطن على تغطية احتلالها بصفتها معاوناً لجماعة محلية ذات مشروعية وحقوق وخصوصية، وفي الشمال الشرقي لسورية ثروات نفطية وزراعية وعدد محدود من السكان سينقص أكثر مع هيمنة لون واحد من مكونات المنطقة على سائر الألوان، ما يجعلها أشدّ إغراء للأميركي كبديل عن الفشل في الإمساك بكلّ سورية. فالدويلة الكردية غير المعلنة هي سورية المفيدة بنظر الأميركيين، بالتواصل مع مشروع السعي للتمدّد بجماعات أخرى لإكمال الإمساك بالحدود السورية العراقية، ولو بشريط رقيق يستند عمقه لمناطق السيطرة الكردية، وعندها ما حاجة واشنطن لحلّ سياسي في سورية، بينما تبدو إدارة الفوضى أشدّ فائدة؟

– تحوّلات استراتيجية سينتجها الوضوح السوري والروسي والإيراني لما يجري، وهو وضوح يبدو أنه تركي أيضاً، ما سيجعل لقاء أستانة المقبل أشدّ أهمية من قبل لأولوية سيصير عنوانها منع تحوّل الخصوصية الكردية إلى مشروع استهداف لوحدة سورية. وهذا مغزى كلام الرئيس الروسي عن القلق من أخطار لتقسيم سورية، كما هو مغزى استخدام صواريخ كاليبر الاستراتيجية لإيصال رسالة مفادها، أنّ الأمر خط روسي أحمر.

– كانت المعادلة منذ جنيف 1 حتى جنيف 6 تدور تحت عنوان لا تسوية سياسية إلا بأولوية الحرب على الإرهاب. واليوم يبدو أنّ المعادلة صارت لا صدقية للحرب على الإرهاب بلا تمسّك بوحدة سورية. ومثلما كان السعي لحلف قوامه الشراكة في الحرب على الإرهاب كمدخل للشراكة في الحلّ السياسي في سورية، سيصير السعي لحلف قوامه التمسك بوحدة سورية شرطاً للشراكة في حلف الحرب على الإرهاب والحلّ السياسي في سورية، وتبدو أستانة عنواناً يرمز للمهمّة المقبلة.

