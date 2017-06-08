Will Turkey freeze its membership in the NATO? هل تجمّد تركيا عضويتها في الأطلسي؟

Posted on by martyrashrakat

يونيو 8, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The Russian announcement of discovering a conspiracy between the Democratic Forces of Syria and ISIS that depends on handing over the area of Raqqa by ISIS peacefully in exchange of securing the withdrawal to the Syrian Badia under the auspices of the US flight formed an expression of the political fall of all the armed Kurdish groups and its sponsor Washington, which announced coincidently its supplying them with new qualitative weapons quantities. Thus the question posed by the Turkish National Security Council; if Raqqa will be given without fight, so why this weapon?

There is a Russian-Turkish-Iranian discussion about the premise of an implicit US decision to establish a strong unannounced Kurdish entity in a constitutional and legal way that provides the cover for a long-term presence of the US troops in Syria and on the borders with Iraq and Turkey, in coincidence with the prevention of the Syrian-Iraqi connection across the borders, and disabling the efforts of the political settlements through transferring the reference of the political opposition which participates in the negotiations from Ankara to Riyadh, and raising its ceiling to prevent any settlement. Thus leaving Syria without a political solution through a suspended project of forming capable recognized country internationally as a recovered country, breaking up its relation with the Eastern depth especially Iran through dominating groups affiliated to Washington and thus the Kurdish entity will allow the cover of the US stay under the title that the war on terrorism is not over, ISIS withdrew to Badia and the war will continue there.

Russia and Iran are approaching the fears and the considerations in terms of sticking to a serious concept of the war on ISIS, a similar concept of the political solution, and the establishment of the Syrian state. The certainty of the US manipulation in the two concepts raises a question about the status of the armed Kurdish groups in the war on terrorism and in the political solution. It is the main subject for the dispute of Russia and Iran with Turkey, but it seems to be disappearing after the Russian announcement of the plot of the safe corridors which Moscow was obliged to bomb with caliber cross-continental missiles.

Moscow and Tehran seem concerned in closing the Syrian Badia in front of ISIS; the military battles covered by air by Moscow and where Iran mobilizes allied forces in them are taking place to resolve the countryside of the eastern of Hama towards Salamieh and the countryside of Homs towards Al Sokhneh to secure a coherent land closure that prevents any military displacement of ISIS from Raqqa to Badia. Moscow and Tehran with a similar seriousness and determination provide the elements for a fierce war to reach the borders between Syria and Iraq at an opposite point for each of the Syrian army and the Popular Crowd which each one of them is advancing and ISIS in front of it. In the areas of the Syrian Badia the Syria army is proceeding towards Al-Anbar where is ISIS, while the Popular Crowd is proceeding in the western of Mosul opposed by the Democratic Forces of Syria in Syria, so the only point that must be reached by the two parties is Al-Kaem from the Iraqi side, and Boukamal from the Syrian side, while the Americans are racing them from the points of Tanf and Hasaka through armed groups supported by Washington, and which were bombed by Russia yesterday.

On the Turkish side, a strategic reading of the critical moment is being read, where Ankara which seems after it invested everything with America has been dealt by Washington according to the equation of the poker players either everything or nothing, this was applied by Washington on the former Qatar Prince before his resignation, so either Turkey wins in Syria along with America and forms its Ottoman Sultanate in which it includes Egypt, Tunisia, Libya and elsewhere, or it loses everything substituted by a mysterious Kurdish entity on its borders to prolong the US presence in Syria, there is a hidden war to expel Turkey from all the region, so this explains what is going on with Qatar, Libya, and Gaza.

Today in Ankara they are wondering about the presence of US plan that is implemented successively to isolate Turkey, Saudi Arabia participated in it against Qatar, Egypt against Libya, and Israel against Gaza, and where the armed Kurds in Syria form its front, they wonder whether the presence in the NATO becomes a burden on Turkey, because it is the time to turn the table and to participate with Russia and Iran in Astana under the title of the war on terrorism and the political solution, provided with the unity of the Syrian territories under the leadership of the current Syrian state and its president and postponing the issues of the Syrian internal dispute after removing the threat which the Turks consider it a danger on their national security that worth the risk, and maybe freezing the Turkish membership in the NATO.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

يونيو 1, 2017

شكّل الإعلان الروسي عن اكتشاف مؤامرة بين قوات سورية الديمقراطية وداعش يقضي بتسليم داعش منطقة الرقة سلمياً مقابل تأمين خط انسحاب آمن إلى البادية السورية برعاية الطيران الأميركي، تعبيراً عن السقوط السياسي لكلّ من الجماعات الكردية المسلّحة وراعيتها واشنطن، التي أعلنت بالتزامن تزويدها بكميات سلاح جديدة ونوعية، ليصير السؤال الذي طرحه مجلس الأمن القومي التركي، ما دامت الرقة ستسلّم بلا قتال، فلماذا هذا السلاح؟

– يدور نقاش روسي تركي إيراني حول فرضية وجود قرار أميركي ضمني بإقامة كيان كردي قويّ وغير معلن بصيغة دستورية وقانونية، يوفر الغطاء لبقاء مديد للقوات الأميركية في سورية وعلى حدود العراق وتركيا، بالتزامن مع منع التواصل السوري العراقي عبر الحدود، وتعطيل جهود التسويات السياسية بنقل مرجعية المعارضة السياسية المشاركة بالمفاوضات من أنقرة إلى الرياض ورفع سقوفها لمنع التوصل لأي تسوية، فتبقى سورية بلا حل سياسي بمشروع معلّق لقيام الدولة القادرة والمعترف بها دولياً كدولة متعافية، وتقطع صلتها بالعمق الشرقي، خصوصاً إيران بسيطرة جماعات تابعة لواشنطن، ويصير للكيان الكردي الرمادي ما يمنح تغطية البقاء الأميركي، تحت شعار أنّ الحرب على الإرهاب لم تنته، فقد انسحب داعش إلى البادية والحرب ستستمرّ هناك.

– روسيا وإيران تقاربان المخاوف والحسابات من باب التمسك بمفهوم جدّي للحرب على داعش ومفهوم مشابه للحلّ السياسي وقيامة الدولة السورية. ويشكل التيقن من التلاعب الأميركي بالمفهومين باباً للتساؤل حول مكانة الجماعات الكردية المسلحة في هذه الحرب على الإرهاب وفي الحل السياسي. وهو الموضوع الرئيس لخلاف روسيا وإيران مع تركيا. وهو ما يبدو في طريقه للزوال بعد الإعلان الروسي عن مؤامرة الممرّات الآمنة التي اضطرت موسكو لقصفها بصواريخ الكاليبر العابرة للقارات.

– على خط موازٍ تبدو موسكو وطهران معنيتين بإغلاق البادية السورية أمام داعش وتدور معارك عسكرية تغطيها موسكو جوياً بقوة وتزجّ فيها إيران قدرات حليفة لها، لحسم ريف شرق حماة تجاه السلمية، وريف حمص تجاه السخنة، لتأمين إغلاق بري متماسك يقطع أي فرص نزوح عسكري لداعش من الرقة إلى البادية. كذلك تقوم موسكو وطهران بجدّية وحزم مشابهَيْن بتوفير مقومات حرب ضروس لبلوغ الحدود بين سورية والعراق في نقطة متقابلة لكل من الجيش السوري والحشد الشعبي، اللذين يتقدّم كل منهما ومقابله داعش. ففي مناطق البادية السورية يتقدم الجيش السوري قبالة الأنبار حيث داعش، بينما يتقدّم الحشد الشعبي غرب الموصل وقبالته على الجانب السوري قوات سورية الديمقراطية. والنقطة الوحيدة التي يجب أن يبلغها الطرفان ليلتقيا هي القائم من الجهة العراقية والبوكمال من الجهة السورية، بينما يسابقهما الأميركيون من نقطتي التنف والحسكة بالجماعات المسلحة المدعومة من واشنطن والتي نالت نصيبها من القصف الروسي أمس.

– على الجانب التركي تجري قراءة استراتيجية للحظة الحرجة، حيث تبدو أنقرة وقد وضعت بيضها في السلة الأميركية قد عوملت من قبل واشنطن وفقاً لمعادلة لاعبي البوكر إما كل شيء أو لا شيء. وهو ما سبق وطبّقته واشنطن على أمير قطر السابق قبل تنحيته، فإما تنتصر تركيا في سورية وتنصر أميركا معها وتقيم منها سلطنتها العثمانية وتضمّ مصر وتونس وليبيا وسواها، وإما تخسر كل شيء ويكون كيان كردي غامض على حدودها هو البديل لإدامة الحضور الأميركي في سورية، وتدور حرب خفية لطرد تركيا من المنطقة كلّها، يفسّر هذا ما يجري مع قطر وفي ليبيا وغزة.

– يستاءلون في أنقرة اليوم عن وجود خطة أميركية لعزل تركيا تنفذ بالتتابع، ويشترك في حلقاتها كل من السعودية ضد قطر ومصر في ليبيا و»إسرائيل» في غزة، ويشكّل المسلحون الأكراد في سورية رأس الحربة فيها، ويتساءلون ألم يصبح الوجود في حلف الأطلسي عبئاً على تركيا، وقد آن الأوان لقلب الطاولة وخوض غمار التشارك مع روسيا وإيران في مظلة أستانة، تحت عنوان الحرب على الإرهاب والحل السياسي، ولكن بشرط وحدة التراب السوري تحت مظلة الدولة السورية الحالية ورئيسها، وتأجيل ملفات الخلاف الداخلي السوري لما بعد إبعاد شبح التهديد الذي يعتبره الأتراك خطراً على أمنهم القومي يستحق المجازفة، وربما تجميد العضوية التركية في الأطلسي.

