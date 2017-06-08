Russia Warns US Not to Cross Their Red Line in Syria

Posted on by michaellee2009

Russia Warns US Not to Cross Their Red Line

US Forces targeted Iranian militia fighting terrorist inside of Syria. according to the US the Pro- Syrian forces entered into their deconflict Zone. Russian foreign Minister stated that this area is a self proclaimed deconflict zone and is not legitimate and has not been recognised by Damascus or the UN Security Council.

It is obvious that the US is using this self proclaimed zone to draw Iran and Hezbollah into battle to justify their elimination form the world stage.

Links:

https://topwar.ru/117475-soyuzniki-as…

https://ria.ru/syria/20170607/1496014…

https://www.rt.com/news/391216-lavrov…

https://twitter.com/worldonalert/stat…

https://twitter.com/search?q=al%20tan…

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Iran, ISIL, Russia, Syria, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel |