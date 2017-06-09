CrossTalk: Targeting Qatar

A diplomatic spat of major proportions. The apparent attempt to isolate Qatar among Sunni Arab countries may lead to a number of unintended consequences. Is this all really about Saudi Arabia and Iran?
CrossTalking with Adel Darwish, Martin Jay, and Giorgio Cafiero.

