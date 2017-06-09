CrossTalk: Targeting Qatar

Posted on by martyrashrakat

A diplomatic spat of major proportions. The apparent attempt to isolate Qatar among Sunni Arab countries may lead to a number of unintended consequences. Is this all really about Saudi Arabia and Iran?

CrossTalking with Adel Darwish, Martin Jay, and Giorgio Cafiero.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Brotherhood, Egypt, GCC, Hamas, ISIL, Libya, Qatar, regime change, Saudia, Syria, Trump, USA, Yemen |