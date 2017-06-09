Iran’s Revolutionary Guards blame Saudis for Tehran twin attacks, Riyadh rejects accusation, White House Blames Iranian Victims for ISIS Attack

The Iranian army’s elite unit says Islamic State’s involvement in twin attacks that killed 12 in the country’s capital, means Saudi Arabia is linked to the terror acts. Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister denies any involvement in the twin attacks. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8dw6

South Front

Written by Daniel McAdams; Originally appeared at Ronpaulinstitute.org

It is particularly bloody to use an official statement of sympathy over a terrorist attack as a vehicle to promote war against the victim country, but that is exactly what the Trump White House did today after dual attacks in Iran left at least a dozen civilians dead.

White House Blames Iranian Victims for ISIS Attack

Iranian policemen evacuate a child from the parliament building in Tehran on June 7, 2017 during an attack on the complex.
The Islamic State group claimed its first attacks in Iran as gunmen and suicide bombers killed at least five people in twin assaults on parliament and the tomb of the country’s revolutionary founder in Tehran. / AFP PHOTO / FARS NEWS / OMID VAHABZADEH

In a breathtaking display of cruel indecency, Trump’s team used the attack as an occasion to stick the boot in and blame the victims.

Wrote the White House:

We grieve and pray for the innocent victims of the terrorist attacks in Iran, and for the Iranian people, who are going through such challenging times. We underscore that states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote.

In other words, too bad you got killed but because we determine your government to be “state sponsors of terrorism” you got what you deserved.

When was the last time Iran or Iranian allies attacked the US or US interests? If we count Beirut, it’s been over three decades. Why exactly is Iran a “state sponsor of terrorism”? Because they haven’t buckled under aggression from Saudi Arabia and threats from Israel?

Blaming the victims in Tehran for an attack undertaken by ISIS — which ironically has ties to the biggest state sponsor of terrorism, US ally Saudi Arabia — shows the rest of the world just what kind of monsters control our foreign policy in Washington. The rest of America should be ashamed and disgusted by those who claim to rule over us, “promoting freedom” in our name.

Related Videos

