An escaped sex slave, once held captive by ISIS, noted that the country Donald Trump just promised billions, is facilitating a massive sex trafficking ring. Conveniently absent from the mainstream media as well as the white house is the Saudi role in modern day slavery.

by Jack Burns, The Free Thought Project:

Few Americans could hardly have imagined the devastation, destruction, and horror experienced by the Iraqi people when the decision to invade Iraq was made in 2003. And no people, arguably, have endured more suffering than the Yazidi people, an Iraqi minority group.

Nadia Murad knows. The Iraqi Yazidi woman was kidnapped in 2014 and used as a sex slave by the Islamic State (ISIS). Murad has just exposed Europeans, Tunisians and US ally — Saudi Arabia — for their role in this horrific sex slave trade.

Murad eventually escaped her hell on earth and returned to her home village of Sinjar Thursday to the welcoming arms of her people. While sobbing, and standing on the roof of her old school, she addressed those gathered and those around the world who dare to listen to what she has to say.

After just three months of rape and torture, Murad escaped her Sunni Muslim captors, eventually finding refuge in a refugee camp, and later found saftey in Germany. But she didn’t stay there for long, and she’s not staying silent about what she experienced.

Reuters reported she’s now become the Yazidi ambassador to the world;

Murad has taken to the world stage to appeal for support for the Yazidi religious minority, in the United Nations Security Council in 2015 and to all governments globally, earning her a Nobel Peace Prize nomination and U.N. Goodwill Ambassador role.

She was one of nearly 7,000 girls who were taken as sex slaves and traded like used cars to soldiers who’d come to wage Jihad against anyone other than Sunni Muslims. She watched as the men were separated from the women and children. They were later killed and buried in mass graves. The young boys were sent off to ISIS training camps, while the women and girls were used for the sexual gratification of Sunni fighters.

She told Reuters at the time she wanted to die. “We hoped that our destiny would be like the men and be killed, but instead Europeans, Saudis and Tunisians and other fighters came and raped us and sold us,” she said.

Last year, Saudi Arabia, a country President Donald Trump just signed a $300 billion dollar arms deal with, was exposed for not only facilitating the ISIS sex slave trade — but participating in it.

According to eyewitness reports, ISIS sex slaves are being sold in Saudi Arabia.

Jihad Watch reported:

“It isn’t news that the Islamic State has long been abusing and trafficking sex slaves – especially Yazidi girls – but it has been now discovered that the sex slaves of IS are being “sold in horrifying auctions to UK (and US) ally Saudi Arabia.”

An eyewitness reported:

Dozens of women were being held in a large room, and it was not only Iraqis and Syrians trading women but also Saudis and Westerners, whose actual nationality was not clear.

Western women have also been reported to be among the victims in keeping with the Islamic State’s practice of enslaving kafir women:

The Islamic State’s human trafficking operation includes enslaving women who they consider to be ‘kafir’, non-Muslim people like Yazidis and Christians, before selling them for money. The depraved thugs are also involved in the radicalisation of young women all over the world and try to tempt them to come to their caliphate with false promises of wealth, marriage and forgiveness of sin.

The misdeeds and human rights violations by Saudi Arabia are astonishing, yet Trump had no problem striking a deal with the terrorist regime as well as bowing down to them.

With tears in her eyes, Murad told her village, “I am a daughter of this village.” She then called on the United Nations to, “Open a case for those that lost everything, their parents, people who can not go back to their villages.” She continued, “exhume their loved ones buried around their villages.”

Murad then had harsh words for the world that looked away, including the United States under the direction of Barack H. Obama and now Trump. Reuters said she stated the international community has failed to help free the Yazidi women and children held captive by hoards of rapists. “The international community has not delivered on its responsibility,” she said adding, “I tell anyone that you are being unjust for not supporting a minority like the Yazidis.”

She’s calling for the Yazidi genocide to be officially recognized as such and not treated as a global conflict. Ironically, it wasn’t NATO who liberated the Yazidis, it was the Shia Muslim country of Iran who, alongside Iraqi soldiers pushed all the way to the Syrian border, liberating Yazidis along the way.

The American narrative coming from Washington is that the Iranians aren’t to be trusted. They’re accused of planning to develop nuclear weapons with which to threaten the U.S. The Iranians rule with an iron fist, oppressively stifling dissent. The ancient Persian people are subjected to strict adherence to Islam, but their government’s actions, at least in this instance, demonstrate their desire to stop the Islamic State.

If Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) are to be believed, the U.S. government has purposefully been funding Islamic militants and supplying arms to terrorist organizations, arms which have made their way into ISIS hands. If their accusations are true, the U.S. is de facto responsible for the Yazidi genocide by not reigning in those factions.

الجمل- بقلم: Jack Burns- ترجمة: وصال صالح: هاربة من الاستعباد الجنسي، فتاة كانت ذات يوم أسيرة لدى تنظيم داعش تفضح السعودية- البلد الذي عقد معه ترامب صفقات بمئات مليارات الدولارات- يعمل على إدارة حلقة ضخمة للاتجار بالجنس، وسط تكتم وسائل الإعلام الرئيسية كما البيت الأبيض على الدور السعودي في عبودية ونخاسة العصر الحديث.

قلة من الأميركيين بالكاد يمكن أن يتصوروا حجم الدمار والخراب والرعب الذي يعيشه الشعب العراقي نتيجة اتخاذ الإدارة الأميركية قرار الغزو عام 2003، ويمكن القول، أنه ليس هناك شعب على الإطلاق تحمل المعاناة التي عاناها الإيزيديون، وهم أقلية عراقية.

نادية مراد المرأة الإيزيدية المعروفة، التي اختطفت عام 2014 وتم معاملتها كرقيقة جنس من قبل داعش. كشفت للتو، عن دور الأوروبيين، التونسيين، والسعودية –حليفة الولايات المتحدة- في تجارة الجنس المروعة هذه. وكانت مراد هربت في النهاية من جحيمها على الأرض وعادت إلى قريتها ومسقط رأسها في قرية كوجو قضاء سنجار، يوم الخميس استقبلها أهالي قريتها مرحبين بها بالأحضان. واقفة فوق سطح مدرستها القديمة والدموع تنهمر من عينيها، خاطبت مراد المجتمعين من أبناء قريتها، ووجهت رسالة إلى جميع أنحاء العالم ممن يجرؤون الاستماع إلى ما ستقوله. بعد ثلاثة أشهر فقط من الاغتصاب والتعذيب، هربت مراد من خاطفيها الإرهابيين، وفي نهاية المطاف وجدت لها مأوى في مخيم للاجئين، ولاحقاً وجدت الأمان في ألمانيا، لكنها لم تبق هناك لفترة طويلة، وهي لم تصمت إزاء ما عاشته وما عانته.

رويترز ذكرت أنها صارت سفيرة الإيزيديين إلى العالم؛ وهكذا حملت مراد مطالب الأقلية الديية الإيزيدية إلى مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة في عام 2015 ولجميع الحكومات على الصعيد العالمي، وحصلت على الترشيح لجائزة نوبل للسلام ودور سفيرة للنوايا الحسنة للأمم المتحدة. كانت نادية مراد واحدة من بين ما يقرب من 7000 فتاة ممن استخدمهن تنظيم داعش كعبيدات جنس وتم التعامل معهن كسيارات مستعملة لمقاتلي داعش الذين كانوا يخوضون الجهاد. شاهدت مراد كيف كان يتم فصل الرجال عن النساء والأطفال، ليُقتلوا لاحقاً ويدفنوا في مقابر جماعية. بينما يتم إرسال الأولاد إلى مخيمات تدريب داعش، و تؤخذ النساء إلى مقاتلي داعش لاغتصابهن. في حديث لرويترز، قالت مراد أنها كانت تتمنى الموت، في ذلك الوقت، ” كنا نأمل لو كان مصيرنا مثل مصير الرجال وأن نُقتل، لكن بدلاً من ذلك –جاء المقاتلون الأوروبيون والسعوديون والتونسيون وغيرهم واغتصبونا ثم باعونا”. العام الماضي، فضح دور السعودية -البلد التي وقع الرئيس دونالد ترامب معها صفقة بمليارات الدولارات- حيث لم تقم فقط بتقديم التسهيلات لداعش في تجارة النخاسة والعبيد –وإنما شاركت وتورطت في ذلك. وفقاً لتقارير شهود عيان، تنظيم داعش يبيع العبدات في السعودية، وذكر موقع مراقبة أنشطة الجهاد: “إنها ليست أخباراً جديدة، داعش يقوم منذ فترة طويل بالاستغلال و الاتجار بعبيدات الجنس –خصوصاً الفتيات الإيزيديات- لكن الآن تم اكتشاف أنه يجري بيع عبيدات جنس داعش في مزادات مرعبة للسعودية –حليفة الولايات المتحدة وبريطانيا”. أحد شهود العيان قال: يتم احتجاز عشرات النساء في غرفة كبيرة، وليست العراقيات والسوريات فقط من يتم الاتجار بهن، وإنما أيضاً سعوديات وغربيات، ممن لم تعرف جنسياتهن الحقيقية. مصادر تحدثت أن نساء غربيات كن أيضاً من بين الضحايا تماشياً مع ممارسات داعش في استعباد نساء “الكفار”:

تجدر الإشارة إلى أن عملية اتجار داعش بالبشر تتضمن استعباد النساء ممن يعتبرن “كافرات”، أي الناس غير المسلمين مثل الإيزيديات والمسيحيات، قبل بيعهن مقابل المال. السفاحون السفلة أيضاً متورطون في تطرف الشابات في جميع أنحاء العالم ويحاولون إغوائهن وإغرائهن للقدوم إلى الخلافة مع وعود كاذبة بالثروة والزواج ومغفرة الخطايا. الأعمال الشريرة والآثام وانتهاكات حقوق الإنسان من قبل السعودية مثيرة للدهشة. الآن لا مشكلة لدى ترامب في عقد صفقة مع النظام الإرهابي وكذلك بالركوع أمامهم. بالعودة إلى نادية مراد والدموع تفيض من عينيها، قالت لأهل قريتها ” أنا ابنة هذه القرية” ثم ناشدت الأمم المتحدة “لفتح قضية أولئك الذين فقدوا كل شيء، أهاليهم الناس الذين لا يستطيعون العودة إلى قراهم” . ثم توجهت مراد بكلمات قاسية للعالم الذي بدا بعيداً، بما في ذلك الولايات المتحدة تحت قيادة باراك حسين أوباما والآن دونالد ترامب. رويترز قالت بأنها أعلنت عن فشل المجتمع الدولي في المساعدة على تحرير النساء الإيزيديات والأطفال المحتجزين و المغتصبين “المجتمع الدولي لم يتحمل مسؤولياته” قالت، مضيفة “أنا أقول أنكم لستم عادلون لأنكم لم تدعموا أقلية مثل الإيزيديين”. ودعت مراد المجتمع الدولي إلى الاعتراف رسمياً بالإبادة الجماعية للإيزيديين والتعامل معها على هذا الأساس وليس كصراع عالمي. من المفارقات، أنه لم يكن حلف شمال الأطلسي –ناتو- من حرر الإيزيديين، إنها إيران، جنباً إلى جنب مع الجنود العراقيين ليدفعوا داعش على طول الحدود مع سورية. الرواية الأميركية القادمة في واشنطن أنه لا يمكن الوثوق بالإيرانيين. هم يتهمونهم بالتخطيط لتطوير الأسلحة النووية التي تشكل تهديداً للولايات المتحدة، لكنهم الإيرانيون من يظهرون رغبتهم في القضاء على تنظيم داعش. إذا ما صدقت تولسي غابارد السيناتور الجمهوري عن ولاية هاواي والسيناتور الجمهوري عن ولاية كنتاكي راند بول ، فإن الحكومة الأميركية تمول عن قصد المتطرفين الإسلاميين وتعمل على تزويد المنظمات الإرهابية بالأسلحة. و إذا ما صحت اتهامات السيناتور فإن هذه الأسلحة تقع في أيدي داعش، ما يعني أن الولايات المتحدة هي في الواقع مسؤولة عن الإبادة الجماعية للإيزيديين بسبب عدم سيطرتها وتحكمها في هذه الفصائل. عن:The Free Thought

