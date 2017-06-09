Karl Sabbagh & Gilad Atzmon discuss Being in Time

In this short exchange Gilad Atzmon elaborates on Being in Time, the meaning of Athens vs. Jerusalem, Tyranny of Correctness, ID politics, the New Left, Corbyn, Trump and Sanders, Utopia being Nostalgia, Jewish Elite, Jewish survival tactics, White Identity and more…(London book launch, Maramia Cafe, 5/6/2017)
Filed under: Being In Time, Freedom of Press, Freedom of Speach, Gilad Atzmon, JEWISH ELITE, jewish identity, Jewish Power, Jewishness, Political Correctness, Religous Correctness, Trump, UK, USA
