Karl Sabbagh & Gilad Atzmon discuss Being in Time

Posted on June 9, 2017 by samivesusu

June 07, 2017  /  Gilad Atzmon

In this short exchange Gilad Atzmon elaborates on Being in Time, the meaning of Athens vs. Jerusalem, Tyranny of Correctness, ID politics, the New Left, Corbyn, Trump and Sanders, Utopia being Nostalgia, Jewish Elite, Jewish survival tactics, White Identity and more…(London book launch, Maramia Cafe, 5/6/2017)

https://youtu.be/PU4XmgJNifw

http://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/2017/6/7/karl-sabbagh-gilad-atzmon-discuss-being-in-time

Advertisements

Filed under: Being In Time, Freedom of Press, Freedom of Speach, Gilad Atzmon, JEWISH ELITE, jewish identity, Jewish Power, Jewishness, Political Correctness, Religous Correctness, Trump, UK, USA |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: