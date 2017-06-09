Russian jets hunt ISIL terrorists in east Hama, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham storms Free Syrian Army base in Idlib, executes leaders

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Leith Fadel 09/06/2017 BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:05 A.M.) – The Russian Air Force carried out a large number of airstrikes over the eastern countryside of Hama, today, striking several Islamic State (ISIL) vehicles moving around Ithriya axis. According to a military source in Hama, the Russian Air Force carried out dozens of airstrikes between the hours of 2:00 A.M. and 8:45 A.M. (Damascus Time), targeting the Islamic State’s main supply route around the Ithriya axis that leads to the Al-Raqqa Governorate. The Russian airstrikes, today, come just days before the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies plan to start their long-awaited eastern Salamiyah offensive. With the Islamic State clinging onto the eastern countryside of Salamiyah, the Syrian Arab Army is planning to clear this area in order to secure their main supply route to the Aleppo Governorate.

Graphic: Hayat Tahrir al-Sham storms Free Syrian Army base in Idlib, executes leaders

BEIRUT, LEBANON (03:00 A.M.) – On Thursday the Al-Qaeda affilated jihadist rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) stormed a base of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) in Idlib countryside and amid the still raging clashes executed all captives. The surprise attack by HTS targeted the base of the FSA Division 13 in the town Maart al-Numan.

The location of the town is depicted on the following map provided by syriancivilwarmap.com:

The HTS led attack came unexpected and caught the Division 13 off guard. After overrunning the latter’s base with ease the jihadist group started executing their new captives. Among FSA fighters and many officers Colonel Taiser Al-Samahi of Division 13 had also been killed, before FSA reinforcements could reach the area and started to challenge the raiding jiahdist fighters.

Throughout the clashes, civilian residents went out into the streets in protest against HTS and called on them to cease the fighting and leave the town. The jihadist group unconvinced of the proposal opened fire at the protestors thereby killing at least 10 residents of Maart al-Numan as of now.

The FSA not only caught off guard, but also overpowered by the sheer size of the jihadist fighter contingent swarming the town called on Ahrar Al-Sham and Failaq Al-Sham for help. Both groups answered the call by sending a convoy of fighters to support FSA units trying to hold the town and fight off HTS. This new developments comes after an assassination attempt on the infamous HTS Sharia cleric Abdullah Al-Muhaysni in the night of Wednesday to Thursday this week, took place also in Idlib countryside and left the cleric wounded by gunfire. The attack was conducted by operatives of Failaq Al-Sham as the cleric passed their checkpoint. These clashes are the preliminary climax of growing tensions and intensified infighting among the opposition groups. But not only is this combat still ongoing, it’s also likely to spread and incite further open fights across Idlib and could lead to a full-out war between the jihadist factions in the area. The following are extremely graphic pictures of the clashes in Maart al-Numan: Henri Feyerabend | AMN Henri Feyerabend | AMN Henri Feyerabend | AMN Henri Feyerabend | AMN

In pictures: ISIS blows up Kurdish-held building in eastern Raqqa suburb

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3:20 P.M.) – After the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) capturing the far eastern Raqqa suburb of Al-Mashalab on Tuesday, Kurdish militias are now increasingly exposed to ISIS attacks in a dangerous suburban environment previously unknown to their forces whom have dashed through rural territory heavily aided by US airstrikes.

With ISIS luring the SDF into an attritional battle, the first car bomb obliterated SDF positions in the Al-Mashalab neighborhood on Thursday, targeting a building where Kurdish militants had setup camp according to jihadist drone surveillance:

The SDF death toll due to the SVBIED could not be determined by Al-Masdar News.

Meanwhile, the US Airforce pounded downtown Raqqa throughout the day, targeting suspected ISIS positions. Incendiary sorties are now also being put to devastating effect, resulting in dozens of both combatant and civilian casualties.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Ahrar Al-Sham, Al Qaeda, Free Syrian Army, ISIL, Syrian Army, Trump, USA, War on Syria | Tagged: Raqqa, SDF |