Syrian Army, Allies Reach Border with Iraq in Northeastern Tanaf

June 9, 2017
The Syrian army and allies managed on Friday to control an area of 5000 kilometers in the Desert after they had regained 15000 kilometers, reaching the border with Iraq in northeastern Tanaf city.
The Syrian Army and Armed Forces operating in Deir Ezzor, backed by the air force, thwarted an attack by ISIL terrorists on the southern axis of Deir Ezzor city, inflicting heavy losses upon their ranks and equipment.
Source: Al-Manar Website and SANA
SYRIAN ARMY AND ALLIES REACHED IRAQI BORDER SOUTHEAST OF AT TANF – REPORTS
The Syrian Arab Army and its allies have reached the Iraqi border southeast of the village of at-Tanf controlled by special oeprations forces of the US-led coalition member states and Western-backed militant groups, according to Elijah J. Magnier, a chief international correspondent of the al-Rai media outlet.
#BreakingNews:#SAA and allies reached for the first time the Syrian-Iraqi borders north-east al-Tanaf.
The “virtual Shia crescent” cannot be stopped: #Tehran#Baghdad #Damascus & #Beirut will be linked regardless.https://twitter.com/EjmAlrai/status/873191315776974848 …
If reports are confirmed and government forces are going to set up positions in the area, the US-led coalition and its proxies will likely use a force to drive the Syrian government forces back from the border with Iraq.
Related Articles
- الجيش السوري والقوات الرديفة تسيطر على مسافة 105 كلم من الحدود السورية – الاردنية
- بالفيديو.. ناصر قنديل: سنضرب المواقع و القوات الامريكية في سوريا بالصواريخ
- ضاربا الخط الاحمر الامريكي بعرض الحائط .. الجيش السوري يتقدم مع حلفائه الى التنف
- باقري: سننفذ أكبر عملية جوية ضد تنظيم “داعش” الإرهابي
- US-Backed Forces Attacking Syrian Army In Damascus Desert (Map, Videos)
- Syrian War Report – June 9, 2017: Syrian Army Advancing In Raqqah Province
- Government Forces Advancing Toward Ithriyah-Raqqa Road From Aleppo Province (Map)
- Military Situation In Syria And Iraq On June 9, 2017 (Map Update)
- Rival Terrorist Groups Engage in Fierce Clashes in Northwestern Syria again
- Syrian Soldiers Continue to Advance against ISIL in Southeastern Aleppo, Western Raqqa
- Russian Air Force Continues Heavy Bombardment of ISIL’s Defense Lines in Eastern Hama
- ISIL’s Centers in Deir Ezzur Receive Severe Blow in Syrian Army Attacks
- Syrian Army Makes Fresh Gains against Terrorists in Eastern Damascus
- Syrian Gov’t Forces Kick off Large-Scale Anti-Terrorism Operation in Dara’a
- ISIL’s Large-Scale Offensives on Syrian Army Positions in Deir Ezzur Repulsed
- Terrorists Fail to Prevail over Syrian Army Positions in Sweida
- Israeli Forces Detain 6 Palestinians Including Hamas Leader
Filed under: Al Qaeda, Axis of Resistance, Free Syrian Army, Hezbollah, ISIL, Syrian Army, Trump, USA, War on Syria |
Leave a Reply