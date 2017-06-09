Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine (01 – 07 June 2017)

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine Territory

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(01 – 07 June 2017)

In 2 crimes of excessive use of force, Israeli forces killed a girl in the West Bank and another civilian in the Gaza Strip.

12 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children, were wounded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces conducted 40 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 3 limited ones in the Gaza Strip.

33 civilians, including 7 children, were arrested.

12 of them, including 4 children, were arrested in Jerusalem.

Israeli forces continued settlement activities in the West Bank.

The settlers set up a new settlement outpost, west of Deir Estya village in Salfit.

Israeli forces continued to target the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip Sea.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

3 civilians were arrested at military checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (01-07 June 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, in two separate crimes of excessive use of force, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian girl in the West Bank and a civilian in the Gaza Strip. They also wounded 12 others, including 2 children, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Israeli forces continued to chase and open fire at the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip sea and open fire at farmers at the border areas.

In the West Bank, in a new crime of excessive use of force, on 01 June 2017, Israeli forces stationed at the entrance to “Mavi Dutan” settlement, north of Ya’bad village, southwest of Jenin, opened fire at a Palestinian girl causing her serious wounds. The girl was transported to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center. The girl was pronounced dead the following day. Israeli forces claimed that the girl attempted to carry out a stabbing attack against the Israeli soldiers, who opened fire in response.

In the same context, 3 Palestinian civilians, including a child, were wounded. Two of them sustained bullet wounds on 04 June 2017 while participating in a protest at the entrance to al-Mughaiar village, northeast of Ramallah. The third one sustained a bullet wound to the right leg when Israeli forces opened fire at a number of youngsters protesting in al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city, on 06 June 2017.

In the Gaza Strip, on 06 June 2017, the Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian and wounded 2 others, including a child, when dozens of youngsters gathered in a protest near the border fence, east of Khuza’a village, south of the Gaza Strip.

In the same context, the border area witnessed protests against the Israeli-imposed closure on the Gaza Strip. They used force against the protestors, due to which 7 civilians, including a child, were wounded (excluding the 2 abovementioned)

In the context of Israeli attacks on fishermen in the sea, on 02 June 2017, Israeli gunboats opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing off al-Sudaniya shore, west of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip. On 04 June 2017, the gunboats targeted the fishing boats sailing off Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis shores, in the center and south of the Gaza Strip. On 05 June 2017, the Israeli gunboats opened fire at fishing boats sailing off Beit Lahia and al-Sudaniya shores, north of the Gaza Strip. On 06 and 07 June 2017, the Israeli gunboats targeted the fishing boats sailing off Beit Lahia shore, north of the Gaza Strip.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 40 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank, and 7 others into Jerusalem and its suburbs During these incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 33 Palestinian civilians, including 7 children. Twelve of them, including 4 children, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem and its suburbs.

In the Gaza Strip, on 01 June 2017, Israeli forces moved 100 meters into al-Shouka village, east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. They combed lands and withdrew later.

On 05 June 2017, Israeli forces moved about 200 meters into the east of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip. They levelled lands while firing sporadically and withdrew later. On the same day, Israeli forces moved into the east of Johr al-Deek area and levelled lands as well.

Settlement activities

On 02 June 2017, a number of settlers from “Novim” settlement seized lands belonging to Palestinians in Deir Estiya, northwest of Salfit. They set up tents and caravans in Kherbet Shehada, west of the said village.

On 06 June 2017, settlers from “Emmanuel” settlement levelled a dunum[1] of land in Imatin village, northeast of Qalqilya, adjacent to the Israeli industrial zone.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 01 June 2017

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Abu Falah village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Mozher Nazal (20) and then arrested him.

In early hours of the same day, Israeli soldiers stationed at the entrance to “Mevo Dotan” settlement established on Palestinian confiscated lands, north of Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin, opened fire at Palestinian child causing her serious wounds. The child was taken to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Israel. On Friday, 02 June 2017, medical sources announced the death of the child. The Israeli forces claimed that a Palestinian female child attempted to carry out a stab attack against the soldier, so they shot her causing her serious wounds.

According to PCHR’s investigations and statements of an eyewitness Mohammed Yusuf Rushdi Zaid (33), at approximately 10:00 on Thursday, 01 June 2016, Nouf ‘Eqab Enfe’at (16) stepped into his own car, which he uses for transportation, and asked him to drive her to Abu Sa’ed area, which is about 300 meters away from the abovementioned settlement. Nouf stepped out of the car and informed the driver she was going to visit her father’s relatives, who live in the area. Mohammed said that an hour later, he heard about a wounded child in the abovementioned settlement. Soon after, he received a call form an Israeli Intelligence officer, who ordered him to go to Barta’ah checkpoint, south of Ya’bud. Mohammed was detained there for more than 4 hours during which the officer interrogated him about the abovementioned child. The Israeli forces claimed that Nouf attempted to carry out a stab attack against the soldiers, who guard the entrance to “Mevo Dotan” settlement, so they opened fire at her causing her serious wounds, but none of the soldiers was hurt. The child was transferred to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Java. On Friday morning, 02 June 2017, medical sources announced the death of the child. At approximately 18:30 on the same day, the Israeli forces handed Nouf’s body to the PRCS crews from Salem military camp, west of Jenin. The body was taken then to Dr. Khalil Suleiman Governmental Hospital. On Saturday afternoon, 03 June 2017, the funeral procession of Nouf was carried out in Ya’bud village.

At approximately 10:00, Israeli forces accompanied with a number of military jeeps and bulldozers moved about 100 meters into al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza strip. The bulldozers leveled and combed the area and then redeployed along the border fence at approximately 13:30.

Note : During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Awla and al-Majd villages in Hebron and Howarah village, south of Nablus.

Friday, 02 June 2017

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Abdul Salam Jom’ah (21) and then arrested him. At approximately 06:00 on the same day, Ahmed was released. No more incidents were reported.

At approximately 20:20, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles off al-Sudaniya shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Thaheriyah, Bani Na’im and al-Jalajel villages in Hebron.

Saturday, 03 June 2017

At approximately 21:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Morouj area, west of Jayous village northeast of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of agricultural facilities belonging to Ghassan Abdullah ‘Anan and his brothers. The soldiers broke the outdoors, poured the pesticides inside the rooms and then fired flare bombs in the area. As a result, a greenhouse planted with cucumber belonging to Ahmed Yusuf Khalid was burnt.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyah, Halhoul and Beta village, south of Nablus.

Sunday, 04 June 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore heavily opened fire around Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area off Deir al-Balah shore, in the central Gaza Strip. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Obeidiyah village, east of Bethlehem. They raided an searched a number of houses after which they arrested Qutaibah Mousa Khalifah (18) and Mo’ath Ramadan al-‘Asa (22).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Husan village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Wa’ad Kamal Za’oul (26). They also handed Mohammed Namer Sebatin (23) a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of the city.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore heavily opened fire around Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area off Khan Yunis shore in the southern Gaza Strip. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Sa’ir and al-Kume villages in Hebron and Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus.

Monday, 05 June 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asirah northern village, north of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested the brothers Hazem (21) and ‘Asem Taleb Hamadnah (24).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Thaheriyah village, south of Hebron, and stationed in Wad ‘Ali area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Maher Qaisiyah (28) and then arrested him. In the meantime, another Israeli force raided and searched a house belonging to Mo’ath Mahmoud Qaisiyah and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’ village, southeast of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Rateb al-‘Amour and then arrested his son Mo’men (17).

At approximately 03:00, moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Abdul Majid Salah (17) and then arrested him.

At approximately 08:45, Israeli forces accompanied with 4 military jeeps moved about 200 meters into the east of al-Shuhadaa’ Cemetery, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. They levelled and combed empty lands that were leveled before amidst opening fire sporadically. At approximately 12:00, the Israeli forces redeployed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported. It should be noted that the incursion caused fear among farmers, who were at their agricultural lands, so they were forced to flee for fear of their lives.

At approximately 09:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore heavily opened fire around Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles off Beit Lahia shore in the northern Gaza Strip. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

At approximately 14:30, Israeli forces accompanied with a number of military bulldozers moved about 100 meters into the east of Johr al-Deek area. The bulldozers levelled and combed the lands along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel and headed to the south, east of al-Buraij refugee camp. They then redeployed along the abovementioned border fence.

At approximately 20:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore heavily opened fire around Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia village, in the northern Gaza Strip. As a result, the fishermen were forces to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyah; Beit Kahel, al-Shyoukh, Deir Razeh and Beit Awa villages in Hebron.

Tuesday, 06 June 2017

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Kafer al-Deek village, west of Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to Karam Saber Rateb al-Deek (19) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed in Shaheen Valley area in the center of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Saleem Mohammed Nowarah (22) and then arrested him. Following that, the Israeli forces moved into Ma’ali Valley area in the center of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Fadi Samir Ghazawi (22) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces accompanied with several military jeeps moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and stationed behind the Grand Mosque in the center of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to the sons of the late ‘Essa Safi Salibi. They detained the family members in a room and searched the house until the morning. In the meantime, the soldiers caused damage to the house contents as they used a robot while searching the house claiming to look for weapons. They then arrested Khaled (15), ‘Alaa’ (25) and Mohammed and handed their brother Ahmed (19) a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem. In the same time, another Israeli force raided and searched a house belonging to Husain Mahmoud Bahar and then arrested his son Zain (19). Before the soldiers withdrew, they handed summonses to Bilal Hamdi Zamel Abu Maria (30) and Karim Ibrahim Abu Maria (17) to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex. In the morning hours, when the summoned civilians went to the Intelligence Service, the Israeli forces arrested one of them namely Ahmed Salibi.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore heavily opened fire around Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles off Beit Lahia shore in the northern Gaza Strip. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses. In the meantime, a number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them in response. As a result, a 21-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the right leg. He received medical treatment on the spot by first aid crews in the village.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Bani Na’im and Sa’ir villages in Hebron and Selwad , northeast of Ramallah.

Tuesday, 06 June 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore heavily opened fire around Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles off Beit Lahia shore in the northern Gaza Strip. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Nablus and stationed in al-Makhfiyah neighborhood, west of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed ‘Adnan ‘Asfour (21) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Tubas. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Jehad Isam’il Tawfiq Daraghmah (23).

Around the same time, Israeli forces accompanied with a bulldozer moved into Qeshdah area, south of Tubas. The bulldozers bridged a water well used in irritating belonging to Fakhri Mohammed ‘Ali Abdul Razeq.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and stationed in Qaa’ al-Harah neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Khalil Abu Hasem (50). They detained his family members in a room and searched the house for 2 hours. They also handed summonses to his sons Yusuf (24), Mohammed (21) and Qusai (17) to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in ” Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem. In the meantime, another Israeli force raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Adel Motleq Za’aqiq (45) and then arrested his son Ahmed (18), a high school student.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-‘Aroub refugee camp, Taffuh village and Dura in Hebron.

Use of excessive force against peaceful demonstrations protesting settlement activities and the construction of the annexation wall

Demonstrations in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities

West Bank:

Following the Friday prayer on 02 June 2017, Palestinian civilians and Israeli and international human rights defenders organized protests in Bil’in and Ni’lin villages, west of Ramallah; al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city and Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased protesters into olive fields and houses. As a result, some of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises as Israeli soldiers beat them up.

At approximately 12:40 on Sunday, 04 June 2017, a number of Palestinian young men gathered in the vicinity of the main entrance to al-Moghir village, northeast of Ramallah. They threw stones and empty bottles at the soldiers stationed there. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 2 civilians, including a child, were wounded. An 18-year-old civilian was hit with a live bullet to the right knee and a 15-year-old child was hit with a live bullet to the left thigh. The wounded civilians were transferred by a PRCS ambulance to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment. Their injuries were classified as moderate.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 14:30 on the same Friday, 02 June 017, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered few meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shuhadaa’ Cemetery, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, in response to calls for protests in the border area in rejection to the Israeli-imposed closure on Gaza. A number of the protestors approached the abovementioned border fence and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed there. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. The clashes continued until approximately 19:00 on the same day, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 17:00, dozens of Palestinian young men made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij, in rejection to the Israeli-imposed closure on the Gaza strip. The young men gathered near the security fence, set fire to tires, raised the Palestinian flags and then threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed at the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a civilian from al- Buraij sustained live bullet wound to the right leg (PCHR keeps his name) while other civilians sustained tear gas inhalation. The wounded civilian was taken to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah and later transferred al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza. His injury was classified as moderate.

At approximately 17:00 on Sunday, 04 June 2017, dozens of Palestinian young men made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, in rejection to the Israeli-imposed closure on the Gaza Strip. The young men gathered near the security fence, set fire to tires, raised the Palestinian flags and then threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed at the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the right leg (PCHR keeps his name). He was taken to Gaza European Hospital. Moreover, other civilians sustained tear gas inhalation and received medical treatment on the spot.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered few meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah, in response to calls for protests in the border area in rejection to the Israeli-imposed closure on Gaza. When a number of the protestors made their way to the border fence, the Israeli soldiers stationed in the area fired live bullets at them. As a result, Haitham Ahmed Mahmoud Abu Suneidah (25) sustained a live bullet wound to the abdomen. He was transferred to Abu Yusuf al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah and his injury was classified ad serious.

At approximately 14:30 on Monday, 05 June 017, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered few meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shuhadaa’ Cemetery, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, in response to calls for protests in the border area in rejection to the Israeli-imposed closure on Gaza. A number of the protestors approached the abovementioned border fence and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed there. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. The clashes continued until approximately 19:00 on the same day. As a result, 2 civilians from Jabalia were hit with tear gas canisters.

At approximately 17:00 on the same Monday, dozens of Palestinian young men made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, in rejection to the Israeli-imposed closure on the Gaza Strip. The young men gathered near the security fence, set fire to tires, raised the Palestinian flags and then threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed at the border fence. The soldiers sporadically fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them for an hour and a half in order to disperse the protestors. However, no casualties were reported.

Around the same time, dozens of civilians gathered few meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah, in response to calls for protests in the border area in rejection to the Israeli-imposed closure on Gaza. When a number of the protestors made their way to the border fence, the Israeli soldiers stationed in the area fired live bullets at them. As a result, Haitham Ahmed Mahmoud Abu Suneinah (25) sustained a live bullet wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Abu Yusuf al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah and his injury was classified ad serious.

At approximately 14:30 on Thursday, 06 June 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered few meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shuhadaa’ Cemetery, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, in response to calls for protests in the border area in rejection to the Israeli-imposed closure on Gaza. A number of the protestors approached the abovementioned border fence and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed there. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. The clashes continued until approximately 19:00 on the same day. As a result, a 25-year-old civilian was directly hit with a tear gas canister.

At approximately 17:00, on 06 June 2017, dozens of youngsters gathered near the border fence, east of Khuza’a village, south of the Gaza Strip. Some of them set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence. The Israeli soldiers fired tear gas canisters and live bullets at protestors who were about 50 meters away from the fence. As a result, 3 civilian were wounded, including a child. They were taken to the European Gaza Hospital where one of the wounded persons named Fadi Ibrahim al-Najjar (32), from Bani Suhaila village, succumbed to his wounds in the right side 2 hours after he was admitted to the hospital. The 2 other wounded were identified as:

Hamza Fawaz Abu Erjaila (15). He sustained a shrapnel wound to the chest; and Nizar Rasmi Qudaih (25). He sustained a bullet wound to the right thigh.

At approximately 14:30 on Wednesday, 07 June 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered few meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shuhadaa’ Cemetery, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, in response to calls for protests in the border area in rejection to the Israeli-imposed closure on Gaza. A number of the protestors approached the abovementioned border fence and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed there. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. The clashes continued until approximately 19:00 on the same day. As a result, a 22-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the left leg. He was taken to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia and transferred to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza to continue his medical treatment. His injury was classified as moderate.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested

Filed under: Israeli Aggression, Jewish terror state, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine