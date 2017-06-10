DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5:55 P.M.) – Thousands of mourners gathered in Tehran, Friday, to take part in the funeral procession in honour of the 17 victims of two suicide bomb and gun attacks in Iran’s capital earlier in the week.

The mourners paid their respects to the victims, and also shouted slogans against Saudi Arabia, the US and Israel, who they believe support the self-proclaimed Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Multiple attacks hit the Iranian capital of Tehran, Wednesday, involving suicide bombers and gunmen storming into Iran’s parliament complex and targeting the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini. 17 people were killed in the attack.

Source: RUPTLY

