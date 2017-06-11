DAQNEESH FRAUD EXPOSED BY FAMILY; MORE LIES FROM THE NYT EXPOSED; AMANPOUR LOOKS LIKE WAYWARD WEASEL

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Ziad Fadel

https://twitter.com/AWAKEALERT

Vanessa Beeley sent us this one challenging Wog-of-the-Year Amanpour to talk to the boy, ‘Umraan Daqneesh:

https://www.rt.com/news/391336-amanpour-aleppo-boy-challenge/#.WTml4EvW3iQ.twitter

And Brandon now throws a few punches:

New Video Destroys “Little Omran” White Helmets Story – Proves WH, Terrorists Used Boy As Propaganda

June 6, 2017

By Brandon Turbeville

Nearly a year ago, Western corporate media outlets paraded video of a young Syrian boy, injured in a blast and allegedly being saved by the White Helmets. That video was presented as evidence of “Assad’s cruelty” and his “indiscriminate bombing of civilians” as well as the heroism of the White Helmets.

The picture of the boy, seemingly injured in some type of bombing incident, sitting alone in an orange chair in the back of an ambulance, blood stains on his face and covered in dust from cracked concrete also comes in video form, footage that lasts for about two minutes, showing the boy being carried to a well-equipped ambulance (with English writing on some of the equipment). The boy’s story was also accompanied by “heart wrenching” stories from “activists” in east Aleppo alleging the crimes of the Syrian government and the horrific situation in the area.

It was rather clear that the child was being used as a stage prop. After being passed to the medical “attendants,” little Omran was placed in an orange chair facing the camera and immediately left alone. He was not treated, no one else was lifted into the ambulance, and no one was even in the vehicle with him. Instead, he was left to face the “activists” outside the vehicle and their cameras for what seems like too long a time to be anything other than a photo op for the “activists” videotaping him.

While the Western public was whipped into a fury of concern for one child, largely uninjured, they were able to completely ignore the thousands upon thousands of children murdered by the United States, NATO, and their proxies in the same country. Still, little Omran was paraded in front of Western audiences as an unfortunate little propaganda tool, part of a play where the other actors were the same people who behead children on camera and hang them from doorposts.

However, after almost a year has passed, little Omran is fine, living with his parents in Aleppo and his life has returned to relative normalcy. However, his parents are now speaking out about what happened to their child and how he was used by terrorists as a stage prop for their propaganda.

A recently released short video, apparently showing both Omran and his father, Abu Ali, reveals that not only was Omran used as a stage prop by terrorists but that he himself was offered money to continue to use the boy for propaganda purposes. Abu Ali refused to take the money offered to him and instead did everything he could to shelter Omran from being used by the terrorists any further.

Below are both the video and the transcript of the interview. While the interview destroys the narrative peddled by Western corporate media, we won’t be holding our breath waiting on any mainstream outlet to cover Omran’s re-emergence or the fact that the precious White Helmets used him as a stage prop and offered his father money to continue using him. Instead, we expect silence until the next terrified and injured child can be exploited for propaganda purposes.

Father: What’s your name? [to boy] Boy: Omran Daqneesh Father: [to other child] And what’s your name? Second child: [inaudible] Father: Omran, come to me. . . . Thank God we have returned to our home and our home is not damaged. And we are now living in our home and I go to work and come back every day. Everything is fine and our life is very normal. Interviewer: Abu Ali, in short, tell us what happened when you were in the rebel controlled area and how they exploited Omran’s photo to demonize the Syrian army. Father: The story is well known. They took his pictures and posted them and started trading with his blood. I cut his hair and changed his name so they wouldn’t be able to continue with their charade and in spite of this they continued with the charade and still posted photos. Thank God we are here and we have no problems. Interviewer: Who are the parties who tried to entice you so you can do interviews and attack the Syrian government and what did they offer you? Father: I was offered big amounts of money by several parties. Some in the form of aid. Some in the form of donations. And from Mousa al-Omar with the rebel reporter Abu al-Sheikh. He was the intermediary but I refused to take any money from them.

NEWS AND COMMENT:

Read this one about how the New York Times deliberately used “group-think” to indict Syria for CW at Khaan Shaykhoon: (From Tim Anderson)

https://consortiumnews.com/2017/06/07/nyts-new-syria-sarin-report-challenged/

I have already told you why the Qatar mess has taken place – it’s natural gas and the pipeline. Nobody wants to talk about that, but, here’s Ghassan Al-Kadi’s interpretation:

http://thesaker.is/qatar-and-the-forty-thieves/

Brandon has his own take on the Qatar imbroglio. I think both he and Ghassan Al-Kadi are wrong, but, that’s okay:

http://www.activistpost.com/2017/06/why-has-the-gcc-and-egypt-turned-on-qatar.html

