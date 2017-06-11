Strategic Implications Of Syrian Government Forces Success At Border With Iraq

This map provides a general look at the military situation in southeastern Syria after government forces reached the border with Iraq. The map is based on preliminary reports and will be updated when more info appear.
10.06.2017
SYRIAN ARMY, ALLIES SETTING UP FORTIFICATIONS AT IRAQI BORDER, NORTH OF AT TANF (VIDEOS)
The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies are setting up fortifications in the recently liberated area at the border with Iraq.
The Syrian Defense Ministry have released two videos showing SAA troops and fighters of other pro-government factions operating in the area north of the town of At Tanf occupied by the US-led coalition. Government forces are building fortifications in the area and there are little doubts that they are preparing for a possible attack of US-backed militant groups, supported by the coalition’s airpower.
If the SAA and its allies are able to secure this area, they will de-facto win the competition with the US-led block for the Syrian-Iraqi border area. (more about could be found here)
