by Scott Humor

Featured image: Updated map of the situation on the battlefield in S-E Syria after SAA & allies reached the border with Iraq via Enrico Ivanov ‏ @Russ_Warrior

FIRST VIDEO: Syrian Army+allies bypassed US proxies/forces in Al Tanf and reached the Iraqi border meeting up with Al Hashd Al Shaabi today

8 Jun M Green @MmaGreen Kata’ib Al Imam Ali (A.S.) Commander Al Abadi promises to continue advancing towards Al Tanf until US proxies & US occupation forces retreat pic.twitter.com/6gpINkh04w Follow M Green @MmaGreen FIRST VIDEO: Syrian Army+allies bypassed US proxies/forces in Al Tanf and reached the Iraqi border meeting up with Al Hashd Al Shaabi today pic.twitter.com/wDDkhAPx7u

Leith Abou Fadel on twitter confirms that according to the official military source in southeast Homs confirmed that the Syrian Army and allies reached the Iraqi border, “This news is from the soldiers there. So it is true about the SAA reaching the Iraqi border. A source at the border told the Al-Masdar team that there is an agreement between the US and Russians northeast of Tanf. No idea why. Why the US would agree to allow the Syrian Army to take the border northeast of Tanf is beyond me. Those airstrikes seem ridiculous now. The U.S. basically gave up on the rebels today. Not allowing them to advance to Deir Ezzor is a final nail in their coffin. Also, I can confirm this as of now: Syrian Army and their allies have liberated the Talilah Reserve. Now, the Russian MoD map is right.”

Hezbollah’s media wing confirms the recent advance on the Iraqi border

According to Almasdar News report, “Late on Friday afternoon, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), Hezbollah and allied Iraqi paramilitary contingents dashed through southeastern Homs and reached an Iraqi border point, thus slicing adrift the frontline between rebel forces based in the Al-Tanf region and ISIS militants in the neighboring Deir Ezzor governorate.

Unopposed by the US Airforce and its vetted Syrian proxies, the SAA and its allies drove through over 40 kilometers of abandoned desert territory and managed to link up with an Iraqi garrison across the border.”

“The advance was confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense and an Hezbollah-linked outlet moments ago.”

A few notes regarding today’s news

Russia’s Ministry of Defense statement that the civil war in Syria is over means that going forward any hostilities, including those conducted by the US and it’s proxies, will be viewed as terror attacks.

June 9 is a 50th anniversary of Israel’s occupation of Syrian territory of Golan Heights.

As reported by Xinhua — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Tuesday to “forever” maintain control of the Golan Heights, which was captured during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, or the Six Day War. “I came to tell you that the Golan Heights will always remain under Israeli sovereignty. We will never leave the Golan Heights. It is ours.”

An Israeli principle “what’s mine Is mine and what’s yours Is mine.”

However, since the announcement of the end of the Syrian war was made at this particular day, the MOD might consider the occupation to be temporally.

Meanwhile, Washington is preparing the “legal grounds” to start attacks on Hezbollah, which is a parliamentary party in Lebanon.

Yesterday, the US justice department reported the arrests of two American citizens, Ali Kourani, 32, of the Bronx, New York, and Samer el Debek, 37, of Dearborn, Michigan, aka, “Samer Eldebek,” “arrested on Thursday, June 1, on charges related to their alleged activities on behalf of Hizballah, a designated foreign terrorist organization.”

They are being accused in “allegedly conducted covert surveillance of potential targets, including U.S. military bases and Israeli military personnel here in New York City. ”

Remarkably, the court complaints against them have been unsealed

Russia considers Hezbollah a legitimate sociopolitical organization. The People’s Republic of China remains neutral, and maintains contacts with Hezbollah.

These arrests for “alleged” crimes point to the possibility of an oncoming “regime change” operation in Lebanon, since a newly elected Christian Lebanese President Michel Aoun calls Hezbollah a part of the Lebanese defense forces.