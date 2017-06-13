BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:05 A.M.) – Debate became heated in the Egyptian Parliament in Cairo on Monday when a group of MPs in opposition to a maritime demarcation agreement between Egypt and Saudi Arabia called for the government to release the original documents of the deal signed by the two countries.

On 9 April 2016, the Egyptian government declared that the Tiran and Sanafir Islands fall within the territorial waters of Saudi Arabia, as codified in the maritime border agreement signed with the government of Saudi Arabia on the previous day.