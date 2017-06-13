Israeli war on Plestinian Food IOF Fire On Palestinian Fishermen And Farmers In Gaza

Posted on by michaellee2009

Israeli Navy Opens Fire On Palestinian Fishermen And Farmers In Gaza

June 11, 2017 11:35 AM IMEMC News

Israeli navy ships attacked, Sunday, many Palestinian fishing boats, and farmers, in the northern and southern parts of the besieged Gaza Strip, causing damage.

Media sources in Gaza said the navy fired dozens of live rounds at the fishing boats, close to the shore in northern Gaza, forcing the fishermen back to the shore in fear of further Israeli assaults and escalation.

In addition, the soldiers, stationed in military towers across the border fence, east of Khan Younis in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, fired many live rounds at Palestinian farmers, working on their own lands, close to the border fence.

The attacks are part of constant Israeli violations against the Palestinians in the improvised coastal region.

On Monday, May 15 2017, the navy fired many live rounds at Palestinian fishing boats, less than four nautical miles from the Gaza shore, killing a fisherman, identified as Mohammad Majed Bakr, 25.

On Friday, June 9 2017, the soldiers killed one Palestinian, identified as Aa’ed Khamis Jom’a, 35, and injured at ten others, after the army attacked dozens of protesters, in Palestinian lands, near the border fence east of Jabalia, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

