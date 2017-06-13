South Front: Syrian AA Advancing in Homs and Raqqa Provinces

The Hezbollah media wing in Syria has released a fresh video showing the government forces advance against ISIS in the province of Raqqah. The advance in Raqqah is spearheaded by the Syrian Arab Army Tiger Forces.
Since Monday, the Tiger Forces have liberated a large number of villages in the province of Raqqah, reached the Ithriyah-Tabqa road and captured the Rusafa Oil Field and the Rusafa junction.
Syrian government forces have liberated the town of Arak and the Arak gas field east of Palmyra in the province of Homs, according to pro-government sources.
If confirmed, this will be a major success of the Syrian military against ISIS in the province of Homs. In this case, the T3 airbase will become the next taget of the advancing government forces.
The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), the National Defense Forces (NDF), Liwa al-Quds and other pro-government units are advancing on the ISIS-held areas of Arak and the T3 airbase in the Palmyra countryside.
click the map to enlarge
On Monday, the SAA, the NDF and others reached the eastern vicinity of the Arak village and deployed in a striking distance from the T3 airbase.
These operations are aimed at setting up a foothold for a push in the direction of Deir Ezzor as well regaining the Arak gas field that is important site for the Syrian energy system.
At the same time, government forces have been developing a momentum in the northeastern Homs countryside, aiming to recapture the village of Huwaisis from ISIS. Huwaisis is located at the important road linking the cities of Salamiyah and Palmyra.
Government forces are advancing on Arak:
The Syrian media has released another video from the area north of At Tanf where Syrian troops are deployed near the border with Iraq.
Screenshots from the video:
