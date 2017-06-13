Syria: ‘Farce’ Taking Place in Gulf Proves We’re Right

Posted on by martyrashrakat

June 13, 2017

Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said the situation in Syria in light of the Gulf crisis is “good.”

In remarks published by Syrian daily al-Watan, Mekdad said the “farce” taking place between Gulf States “proves we are right.”

“The situation of the battlefield is good now. I am always optimistic,” the Syrian diplomat told the newspaper.

“Since the beginning (of the Syrian crisis), we have been saying that Gulf States are supporting terrorism,” he said, stressing that both Qatar and Saudi Arabia have involved in terrorism practiced in Syria.

Meanwhile, Mekdad said the despite Turkey’s attempt to hinder Astana talks, Damascus is in contact with Moscow and Tehran in order to help in the success of the talks.

On the other hand, the Syrian official stressed that northern and southern Syria are Syrian territories and “no foreign side has the right to interfere in our internal issues.”

“This war is against terrorism, and whoever wants to counter terrorism must coordinate with the Syrian army and the Syrian government through legitimate ways of contact.”

Source: Al-Manar

