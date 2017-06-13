Who is afraid of Gilad Atzmon?

Posted on by samivesusu

June 12, 2017 / Gilad Atzmon

Adam Garrie is one of the most sophisticated scholarly minds around. We discussed censorship, identity politics, social cohesion, Left tyranny, the crisis of the post-modern west. We tried to figure out what being in time is all about. If you want to see me challenged, here is your opportunity…

https://youtu.be/mmL-f020mlY

Filed under: Being In Time, Censorship, Freedom of Speach, Gilad Atzmon, Humanitarian Crimes, jewish identity, Jewish Power, Left, Palestine, Political Correctness, War on Syria |