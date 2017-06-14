Israel wants Trump to stop Palestinian payments to prisoners, Abbas agreed

Posted on by martyrashrakat

June 14, 2017

The Zionist Knesset approved on Wednesday the first reading of a bill to deduct the Palestinian prisoners’ allowances from the tax revenues going to the Palestinian Authority.

According to Zionist media, 43 Knesset media supported the resolution, and 13 others opposed it.

Source: Al-Manar Website

Tillerson Says Palestinian Authority to Stop Paying Martyrs’ Families

June 14, 2017

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday that the leadership of the Palestinian Authority has agreed to halt payments to the families of martyrs who die carrying out attacks on Israelis.

“They have changed their policy, at least I have been informed they’ve changed that policy,” Tillerson told US lawmakers.

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman told Israeli public radio on Wednesday he did not “see any evidence the Palestinian Authority has stopped payments for jailed terrorists and their families.”

Under questioning at a Senate hearing, Tillerson said Washington had pressed PA Chief Mahmoud Abbas on the issue of payments to the families of attackers.

“It was discussed directly when president Abbas made his visit with his delegation to Washington,” Tillerson said, adding that Trump had raised the issue at the White House.

Just after that May 3 meeting, Tillerson had a “more detailed” meeting with Abbas.

“And I told him you absolutely must stop making payments to family members of quote, ‘martyrs’,” he said.

“I said it’s one thing to help orphans and children, but when you designate the payment for that act, that has to stop.” “Their intent is to cease the payments to the family members of those who have committed murder or violence against others.”

So, we’ve been very clear with them that this is simply not acceptable to us. It is certainly not acceptable to the American people,” Tillerson added.

Source: AFP

