Posted on by martyrashrakat

HOUTHI FORCES STRIKE SAUDI MILITARY VESSEL NEAR YEMENI PORT CITY OF MOCHA

Yemeni Naval Forces Destroy Saudi Warship Off Mocha

Local Editor

A Saudi-led coalition warship carrying out hostile acts off the coast of Mocha to the south west of Taiz has been destroyed, Yemen’s naval forces announced early morning Wednesday.



A source in the Yemeni Navy confirmed targeting the coalition warship off Mocha by “qualitative and advanced weaponry”.

It is expected that the Navy would issue a statement later during the day.

The destroyed warship is the tenth of its sort that has been targeted by the Yemeni Navy and Popular Committee.

Maritime forces had also targeted more than 10 war boats since the beginning of retaliatory operations against the US-backed Saudi-led aggression on Yemen began.

On January 30, the Yemeni Navy destroyed the Saudi-led coalition’s al-Madinah Frigate off the western Yemeni shores.

Source: Al-Ahed News, Translated and Edited by website team

14-06-2017 | 11:02

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:15 P.M.) – The Yemeni Navy targeted a Saudi military vessel that was traveling near the Mocha Port, Wednesday, Al-Masdar’s Naseh Shaker reported from Sana’a.

According to Shaker, the Saudi vessel was carrying “strategic and sophisticated weapons” that were attempting to reach the Mocha Port.

The Yemeni Navy is expected to release a statement later today that will detail their operation in the Red Sea.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Ansarullah, GCC, Nazi Israel, Saudia, UAE, USA, War on Yemen, Yemen |