The Syrian-Iraqi borders: “the fulfilled promise” “we will be where we should be” الحدود العراقية السورية: «الوعد الصادق»… و»سنكون حيث يجب أن نكون»

يونيو 14, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

With the reach of the Syrian army and the resistance together to the first point on the Syrian-Iraqi borders the fulfilled promise is achieved by two historic leaders entrusted with the path of the nation and the resistance; the President the Doctor Bashar Al-Assad and Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrollah, they translate the fulfillment of the promise, the oath, and the slogan “we will be where we should be” since the words must be followed by deeds. Washington praises the Russian contribution in stopping the escalation and the collision in Syria after it was boasting that it drew the red lines, the matter does not exceed a statement and a drone, it said to the Great America we are in our country and in our country we are not used to have a red line drawn by others. The only red line which we know is drawn by the blood of the martyrs.

It is not important to analyze, to interpret, and to search in the considerations and the backgrounds since everything is clear. The Americans threatened and they translated their threat by raids that killed and destroyed. The title published by the channels funded by Saudi Arabia throughout day and night is that reaching the Syrian-Iraqi borders by the Syrian army and its allies from the western side, and the Popular Crowd from the eastern side is forbidden and will be prohibited by force. In the heart of Trump’s summits, Qatar’s crisis, and the attacks on Tehran’s security the message was one that the issue can be summarized with one term; do not approach from the borders line, the small announced wars in everywhere will stop, the tolerance will be possible with the holding of Astana, the understanding with Turkey will be possible, and the crisis of Qatar can be solved with less than the sabotage of Astana path which devoted Iran as a superpower in the Middle East, the threat of the separation of the Kurds of Iraq can be resized, and the ambitions of the armed Kurdish groups in Syria can be confined. But most importantly the deal with ISIS can be stopped by swapping its withdrawal from Raqqa and securing safe passages for it towards Palmyra and Badia in exchange of transferring the front of its war towards Iran and Lebanon… all of these are echoed all the day. Beware the borders line; it is a national security issue of Washington.

The implicit and the announced response to all the allies from Tehran to Baghdad Damascus and Beirut, do whatever you want, we do not fear of threats and we are not afraid of wars, we have resolved to have control over the lands of our country without any foreign barrier that asks for our identity-cards or checks our eyes and voices, or decides on our behalf when we have the right to immigrate or to make a trade, and how to announce our belonging to one concerns and one interests. The men have promised each other from Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Iran along with Russia which fulfilled its promise, they translated by decision what they announced in their slogan; the sovereignty in Syria belongs to Syria, and in Iraq it belongs to Iraq. What is said by the Americans is belittlement and occupation and their time has ended. The federation Russia led by the President Vladimir Putin is a state of a national independence and a relentless will. Putin said go ahead and we will support you, the strategic caliber missiles will prove that the infiltration of ISIS to Badia is a Russian national security issue and the modern Sukhoi planes in the sky of Badia and Daraa will say that the protection of the Syrian army and its allies is the basis of the position of Russia in the war on terrorism.

Now after the Syrian army reached the point in the northern of Tanf on the borders, and after the Popular Crowd reached the point in the southern of Hasaka on the borders everything has ended despite that the army and the crowd do not meet yet, there are still two hundred kilometers between them to meet across the borders. Those who were prepared by Washington to advance towards the borders and were given the air and the ground coverage and the strong statements are prohibited from moving because they are at the southern of the Syrian deployment line and at the northern of the Iraqi deployment line, while ISIS is in front of the Iraqis and the Syrians, so the opportunity to protect it by the Americans in order to protect the borders line has been lost. Since for its sake the Americans bombed and the Israelis bombed by proxy the sites of the Syrian army in Deir Al Zour, in Shuiarat Airport, in Tanf, in Damascus Airport, and in Palmyra. Between the Syrians and the Iraqis there is no US distance left, but just the distance is Syrian and Iraqi where the Americans and their tools cannot sabotage, because their red lines have been lost in the sand of Badia as their project, so those who drew this equation and their red line will say confidently the leakage of ISIS from Raqqa to Palmyra and Badia is forbidden, and it is prohibited to form a Kurdish entity in the north-east of Syria. Astana not Geneva is the framework to discuss the political solution and opening the way for those who want to get out from war to peace whether countries or groups, the unity of Syria and its national sovereignty are two inseparable conditions for the war on terrorism and the political solution, and the ones who do not want to recognize that have no place in the cooperation even if it is a superpower as America.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

يونيو 10, 2017

– مع بلوغ الجيش السوري والمقاومة متلاحمين متعانقين، يداً بيداً وقلباً إلى قلباً، وكتفاً إلى كتفاً وشرياناً ينبض بشريان، أول نقطة على الحدود السورية العراقية، يتحقق الوعد الصادق لقائدين تاريخيين مؤتمنين على مسيرة الأمة والمقاومة سيادة الرئيس الدكتور بشار الأسد وسماحة السيد حسن نصرالله، يترجمان صدق الوعد والعهد والشعار «سنكون حيث يجب أن نكون». فالأقوال مصداقها الأفعال. وها هي واشنطن تمتدح المساهمة الروسية في وقف شبح التصعيد والتصادم في سورية، بعدما كانت تتباهى بأنها ترسم الخطوط الحمراء، والأمر لم يتخطَّ معها بعد حدود بيان وطائرة بدون طيار قالت لأميركا العظمى، نحن في بلادنا، وفي بلادنا لم نعتَدْ أن يرسم لنا أحدٌ خطاً أحمر. فالخط الأحمر الوحيد الذي نعرفه ترسمه دماء الشهداء.

– ليس مهماً التحليل والتفسير، ولا البحث عن الحسابات والخلفيات، بعد الذي جرى لأنه بائن وساطع كعين الشمس. لقد هدد الأميركيون وترجموا تهديدهم بغارات قتلت ودمّرت. والعنوان تقوله القنوات المموّلة من السعودية صبح مساء، إن بلوغ الحدود السورية العراقية من الجيش السوري وحلفائه من الجهة الغربية ومن الحشد الشعبي شرقاً، ممنوع وسيُمنع بالقوة. وفي قلب قمم ترامب وأزمة قطر والاعتداءات على أمن طهران كانت الرسالة واحدة، القضية تتلخص ببند واحد: لا تقتربوا من خط الحدود من الضفتين فتهدأ الحروب الصغيرة المعلنة في كل مكان. سيصير ممكناً التسامح مع انعقاد أستانة، ويمكن معها التفاهم مع تركيا واستيعاب أزمة قطر بأقل من تخريب مسار أستانة الذي كرّس إيران دولة عظمى في الشرق الأوسط، ويمكن أيضاً تحجيم التهديد بانفصال أكراد العراق، ويمكن ايضاً وأيضاً تقليم طموحات الجماعات الكردية المسلحة في سورية، والأهم يمكن وقف الصفقة مع تنظيم داعش بمقايضة انسحابه من الرقة وتأمين ممرات آمنة له نحو تدمر والبادية، مقابل نقل جبهة حربه نحو إيران ولبنان، واللازمة تتردّد صبح مساء، إياكم وخط الحدود فهو قضية أمن قومي لواشنطن.

– كان الجواب الضمني والمعلن لكل الحلفاء، من طهران إلى بغداد ودمشق وبيروت، «أعلى ما في خيلكم اركبوه»، فنحن قوم لا تخيفنا التهديدات ولا نخشى الحروب، وقد عقدنا العزم على أن نبسط كفنا فوق تراب بلادنا بلا حاجز أجنبي يطلب هويّاتنا ويدقّق في بصمات عيوننا وأصواتنا، ويقرّر بالنيابة عنا متى يحق لنا أن نهاجر أو نتاجر، وكم يجوز لنا إعلان الانتساب لهموم واحدة واهتمامات واحدة. وهكذا تعاهد الرجال والرجال، من العراق وسورية ولبنان وإيران وصدقت معهم روسيا وعدها وعهدها، فترجمت بالقرار ما قالت بالشعار، السيادة في سورية سورية وفي العراق عراقية، وما يقوله الأميركيون استحمار واستعمار، وقد ولى زمانهما، وروسيا الاتحادية دولة استقلال وطني وإرادة لا تلين وعلى رأسها فارس اسمه فلاديمير بوتين، فاذهبوا في ما أنتم ماضون إليه ونحن معكم، وصواريخ الكاليبر الاستراتيجية ستقول إن تسلل داعش إلى البادية قضية أمن قومي روسي، وطائرات السوخوي الحديثة في سماء البادية ودرعا ستقول إن حماية ظهر الجيش السوري وحلفائه أساس موقع روسيا في الحرب على الإرهاب.

– الآن، ومع بلوغ الجيش السوري نقطة شمال التنف على الحدود وبلوغ الحشد الشعبي نقطة جنوب الحسكة على الحدود، انتهى كل شيء، رغم أن الجيش والحشد لم يلتقيا بعد، ولا زال بينهما مئتا كيلومتر ليتعانقا عبر الحدود، لكنها رمية حجر، فالذين جهّزتهم واشنطن للسباق إلى الحدود، وقدّمت لهم التغطية الجوية والبرية والبيانات القوية، ممنوعون من التحرك، فهم جنوب خط الانتشار السوري وشمال خط الانتشار العراقي، أما قبالة العراقيين والسوريين وعلى شمال السوريين وجنوب العراقيين فداعش فقط. لقد ضاعت اللحظة التي كان يريد الأميركيون حمايتها، لقطع خط الحدود، والتي لأجلها قصفوا وقصف «الإسرائيليون» بوكالة منهم، مواقع الجيش السوري في دير الزور وفي مطار الشعيرات وفي التنف وفي مطار دمشق وفي تدمر. وما بين السوريين والعراقيين سقطت المسافة الأميركية وبقيت المسافة سورية عراقية لا يملك الأميركيون وعفاريتهم تخريبها بعد. فقد ضاعت خطوطهم الحمر في كثبان رمل البادية كما ضاع معها مشروعهم، وبعدها سيرسم الذين رسموا هذه المعادلة معادلتهم، وخطهم الأحمر، ويقولون بالفم الملآن، ممنوع تسرّب داعش من الرقة إلى تدمر والبادية، وممنوع قيام كيان كردي في شمال شرق سورية، وأستانة لا جنيف إطار بحث الحل السياسي وفتح الطريق للراغبين بالخروج من الحرب إلى السلام، دولاً وجماعات. فوحدة سورية وسيادتها الوطنية شرطان ملازمان للحرب على الإرهاب والحل السياسي، ومن يكفر بهما لا مكان له على موائد التعاون ولو كان دولة عظمى اسمها أميركا.

