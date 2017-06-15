The open war: Tehran and Ankara or Riyadh and Tel Aviv? الحرب المفتوحة: طهران وأنقرة أم الرياض وتل أبيب؟

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Everything witnessed can be included in the title of the Saudi war on Iran. The summits which were held in Riyadh and in which the US President Donald Trump participated as a guest of honor with a cost of his attending card of five billion dollars are just an interpretation of the US joining to the Saudi war, even they can be considered as a US decision to humiliate the Arabs and a new occupation by taking the money of Saudi Arabia and then departing. The facts say that the Saudi funding laundering for terrorism and showing Saudi Arabia by the US Presidential tweets on Twitter as a leader of the war on terrorism have been put in Trump’s pockets. Saudi Arabia has substituted the international and the US accusations that are documented by the Congress and the courts about its responsibility of sponsoring the terrorism and financing it with agreed scapegoat which is Qatar that can be considered as a compensation for the money paid to the US President, so with a green light from him the campaign against Qatar can be considered as the beginning of the end of terrorism.

According to Iran there is no American issue worth the war in the logic of the direct interests, the interest of Israel and the interest of Saudi Arabia have become the high US interest, one by the force of command, and one by the force of money. The outcome is recruiting Washington in serving the Saudi-Israeli war on Iran. The battle of Qatar is just what the Americans call it militarily the closeness to the castle and cleaning the house from the problems. Some of the punishment of Qatar is because it stood in the middle in the relationship with Iran, even as a political opportunism, as the crisis with Turkey in Washington nothing can explained it but the logic of the war with Iran, which Ankara does not pay attention to it after the defeat of the joint alliance with Riyadh, Washington , and Tel Aviv on Syria, so it accepted the partnership with Iran from Astana gate, even the Syrian Iraqi Kurdish file towards the separation is an interpretation of disabling the formation of a strong state in Syria and Iraq from within the concept of the Saudi Israeli war, and the far goal which is Iran.

When Washington appoints the professional killer who has arranged the assassination of the leader in the resistance the martyr Imad Mughniyah as a responsible for the file of Iran directly after the summits of Riyadh, then it is an announcement of a war, and when ISIS takes the responsibility of implementing major security operations in the Iranian capital Tehran that were not possible before forming the US-Gulf operations room that puts all the information, agents, eavesdropping devices, money, geography , the relation with the terrorist groups, and the ability to move and to follow-up closely on one table, then it is exactly as the process of the assassination of the martyr Imad Mughniyah with the same operations room. It is formal detail to behold ISIS the task and to facilitate the access of its groups to the goals and to supply its leaders with information, details, money, weapons, and explosives. The history of the US intelligence is full of similar examples about how these actions implemented by proxy, they call it “sleeping with the devil”.

Michael Diandria is the direct responsible for the implementation of Tehran’s military operations, while Mohammed Bin Salman is the responsible for the provision of ammunition and money, and many others in the Gulf who have a long history of security in the process of the martyr Mughniyah have the responsivity of supplying with information and the logistical details, while ISIS which announced its responsibility is just a tool, it says in its statements that all their claims about the war on terrorism are false because they are the operators and the financers and we are still the victims.

The US raids on the Syrian Badia near Al Tanf were the field message which says to Tehran about the desired goal to stop the targeting, as the Kurdish announcement in Iraq about the referendum on the separation, it says to Ankara what is required from the message of Qatar. Tehran has to accept to hand over the borders between Syria and Iraq to militias run by the US intelligence, otherwise the destabilization will continue in Iran. Ankara has to accept the recognition of a Kurdish privacy on its borders with Syria otherwise it will surrender and Qatar will fall.

The response was not delay in Tehran, but at least it resolved the matter. In Ankara there are preliminary indicators that worth observing after the ratification of the joint defense treaty with Qatar by the Turkish parliament, it allows the deployment of Turkish troops in military bases in Qatar, but the matter in Tehran is unambiguous. The announcement of beholding the responsibility to Washington and Riyadh about the terrorist operations and the promise to respond, and the statement of the allies in Syria to respond to the US raids near Al Tanf towards targeting the US gatherings in Syria and the region.

The conflict is open between two bilateral to form the new regional system in the Middle East. The bilateral of Astana which is sponsored by Russia between Tehran and Ankara, and the bilateral of Riyadh and Tel Aviv after offering Qatar depending on the Saudi-Israeli understanding and under US sponsorship, while the Saudi-Israeli bilateral is weaker, but it is more cohesive and resolute. The Iranian-Turkish bilateral is stronger but it needs Turkish’s resolving of the options. The Turks must pay attention that the war does not want to overthrow Iran from the new system but to legitimatize Saudi Arabia instead of Turkey as a partner of Iran, and to improve the conditions of Israel.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

– كل ما نشهده يمكن إدراجه تحت عنوان الحرب السعودية على إيران، فالقمم التي عُقدت في الرياض وشارك فيها الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب بصفة ضيف شرف ثمن بطاقة حضوره خمسمئة مليار دولار، ليست إلا ترجمة لانضمام أميركي إلى حرب سعودية ولو أحبّ البعض اعتبار القمة استحماراً أميركياً للعرب واستعماراً جديداً أخذ أموال السعودية ورحل. فالوقائع تقول إن غسيل التمويل السعودي للإرهاب وتظهير السعودية بتغريدات تويتر أميركية رئاسية قائداً للحرب على الإرهاب قد تمّ في جيوب ترامب شخصياً، واستبدلت السعودية اتهامات دولية وأميركية موثقة في الكونغرس والمحاكم بمسؤوليتها عن رعاية الإرهاب وتمويله بكبش فداء متفق عليه هو قطر، يصلح لأن يكون تعويضاً عن المال المدفوع للرئيس الأميركي بضوء أخضر منه حمله على اعتباره الحملة على قطر بداية نهاية الإرهاب.

– لا قضية أميركية عند إيران تستحق الحرب بمنطق المصالح المباشرة. مصلحة «إسرائيل» ومصلحة السعودية الحليفتين هي التي صارت مصلحة أميركية عليا، واحدة بقوة الإمرة وثانية بقوة المال، والحصيلة تجنيد واشنطن في خدمة الحرب السعودية «الإسرائيلية» على إيران، وليست معركة قطر إلا ما يسمّيه الأميركيون عسكرياً بالتقرّب من القلعة وتنظيف البيت من المشاكل، فبعض عقاب قطر لوقوفها في منتصف الطريق في العلاقة مع إيران، ولو من باب الانتهازية السياسية، ومثلها الأزمة مع تركيا. في واشنطن لا شيء يفسرها إلا منطق الحرب مع إيران، التي لم تقم لها أنقرة حساباً في استدارتها بعد هزيمة الحلف المشترك مع الرياض وواشنطن وتل أبيب على سورية، فارتضت شراكة مع إيران من بوابة أستانة. وحتى الملف الكردي السوري والعراقي والنفخ بهما نحو الانفصال بعض من ترجمة تعطيل قيام دولة قوية في سورية والعراق، ضمن مفهوم الحرب «الإسرائيلية» السعودية، والهدف الأبعد إيران.

– عندما تُعيّن واشنطن القاتل المحترف الذي دبّر اغتيال القيادي في المقاومة الشهيد عماد مغنية مسؤولاً لملف إيران في المخابرات الأميركية، بعد قمم الرياض مباشرة، فهي تترجم ما تقرّر بإعلان الحرب، وعندما يتولى تنظيم داعش تنفيذ عمليات أمنية كبرى في العاصمة الإيرانية طهران، ما كانت ممكنة قبل تشكيل غرفة عمليات أميركية خليجية تضع كل المعلومات والعملاء وأجهزة التنصّت والأموال والجغرافيا والعلاقة بالمجموعات الإرهابية والقدرة على تحريكها والمتابعة عن قرب، على طاولة واحدة، فإن الأمر يشبه تماماً عملية اغتيال الشهيد مغنية بعد غرفة عمليات مشابهة، ويصبح تفصيلاً شكلياً إسناد المهمة لداعش وتسهيل وصول جماعتها للأهداف وتزويد المعنيين بقيادتها بالمعلومات والتفاصيل والأموال والسلاح والمتفجرات، وتاريخ المخابرات الأميركية حافل بالأمثلة المشابهة عن كيف يحدث مثل هذا النوع من العمليات بالواسطة، ويسمّونه بالنوم مع الشيطان.

– مايكل دياندريا بتوقيع مباشر وراء تنفيذ عمليات طهران، وتوقيع محمد بن سلمان على توفير الذخائر والأموال، ومعهما آخرون في الخليج باعهم الأمني طويل في عملية الشهيد مغنية، بالتزويد بالمعلومات والتفاصيل اللوجستية، وداعش الذي أعلن مسؤوليته أداة تنفيذ يقول في بيانه إن كل إدعاءاتهم بالحرب على الإرهاب كاذبة، فهم المشغّلون والمموّلون ولا زلنا نحن الضحايا.

– الغارات الأميركية في البادية السورية قرب التنف هي الرسالة الميدانية التي تقول لطهران عن الهدف المطلوب ليتوقف الاستهداف، كما الإعلان الكردي في العراق عن الاستفتاء على الانفصال يقول لأنقرة عن المطلوب من وحي رسالة قطر فعلى طهران ارتضاء تسليم الحدود بين سورية والعراق لميليشيات تديرها المخابرات الأميركية، وإلا سيستمرّ مسلسل زعزعة الاستقرار في إيران، وعلى أنقرة ارتضاء التسليم بخصوصية كردية على حدودها مع سورية وإلا ستستسلم أو تسقط قطر.

– الردّ لم يتأخر في طهران. على الأقل حُسم الأمر، وفي أنقرة مؤشرات أولية تستحق المتابعة بعد تصديق معاهدة الدفاع المشترك مع قطر في البرلمان التركي وما تتيحه من نشر قوات تركية في قواعد عسكرية في قطر، لكن في طهران الأمر لا لبس فيه، الإعلان عن تحميل المسؤولية لواشنطن والرياض عن العمليات الإرهابية والتعهّد بالرد، وبيان الحلفاء في سورية بالتوعّد بالردّ على الغارات الأميركية قرب التنف، وصولاً لاستهداف التجمّعات الأميركية في سورية والمنطقة.

– الصراع مفتوح بين ثنائيتين لصياغة النظام الإقليمي الجديد في الشرق الأوسط: ثنائية استانة ترعاها روسيا بين طهران وأنقرة، وثنائية الرياض وتل أبيب بعد تقديم قطر قرباناً على مذبح التفاهم السعودي «الإسرائيلي»، برعاية أميركية. وبينما الثنائي السعودي «الإسرائيلي» أضعف، لكنه أشدّ تماسكاً وحسماً، يبدو الثنائي الإيراني التركي أقوى، لكنه يحتاج حسماً تركياً للخيارات، وأن ينتبه الأتراك أن الحرب لا تريد إسقاط إيران من النظام الجديد، بل إحلال السعودية بدلاً من تركيا كشريك لإيران وتحسين شروط «إسرائيل».

